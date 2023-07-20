Reservations to Experience UPSIDE Foods' Cultivated Chicken at Bar Crenn are Now Open

Reservations have been released to the public for the first of UPSIDE's ongoing services at Bar Crenn, which will take place on August 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT . This is the first time members of the public can make a reservation for a meal with cultivated meat in the US.

Subsequent services will be held on the first weekend of each month, with new reservations released monthly on Bar Crenn's website on the second Friday of the previous month. Limited reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To secure a reservation, consumers can visit Bar Crenn's reservation page on SevenRooms.

"It's a dream come true to have UPSIDE's cultivated chicken at Bar Crenn," said Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods. "This pivotal moment marks a new chapter in history, where consumers have the opportunity to experience the authentic taste of cultivated meat, and to step forward with us towards a brighter, more delicious future."

The first public seating at Bar Crenn, scheduled for Friday, August 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT, will give diners the opportunity to experience UPSIDE's cultivated chicken as part of a six-course meal priced at $150. To secure a reservation, consumers can visit Bar Crenn's reservation page on SevenRooms.

"It was an incredible honor to introduce the first-ever cultivated meat to consumers in the U.S., and now, I'm thrilled to have UPSIDE's cultivated chicken featured regularly on the Bar Crenn menu," said Chef Dominique Crenn. "Eating UPSIDE's delicious cultivated chicken is not only an amazing culinary experience – it's also a powerful statement towards building a more compassionate and sustainable future. I can't wait for our guests to try it."

As part of the service, diners will be served UPSIDE's cultivated chicken, fried in a Recado Negro-infused tempura batter and accompanied by a delectable burnt chili aioli. The dish will be presented in a handmade black ceramic vessel and garnished with an array of edible flowers and greens sourced directly from Bleu Belle Farm. The dish reflects the global benefit that Chef Crenn sees in cultivated meat – with UPSIDE Chicken from the Bay Area in California, tempura from Japanese traditions, and an infusion of Recado Negro from Mexico's Yucatan.

Following the dinner on August 4, subsequent services will take place on the first weekend of each month. New reservations will be released monthly on Bar Crenn's website on the second Friday of the previous month. Limited reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

About UPSIDE Foods

Based in Berkeley, CA, UPSIDE Foods grows meat, poultry and seafood directly from real animal cells. These products are not vegan or vegetarian—they are delicious meat, made without the need to raise and slaughter billions of animals. Founded as the world's first cultivated meat company in 2015, UPSIDE Foods has achieved numerous industry-defining milestones, including being granted approval to sell cultivated meat in the United States in June 2023 and completing the first consumer sale of cultivated meat in the U.S. The company believes that people shouldn't have to choose between the foods they love and a thriving planet, and is working to build a better food system with access to delicious, humane, and sustainable meat, poultry, and seafood. UPSIDE Foods has won various industry awards, including New York Times' Good Tech Awards, FastCo's Next Big Thing in Tech, and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. UPSIDE Foods has raised a total of $608 million, including from the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Baillie Gifford, Bill Gates, Cargill, Future Ventures, John Doerr, John Mackey, Kimbal and Christiana Musk, Norwest, Richard Branson, Softbank, Temasek, Threshold, Tyson Foods, and others. For more information, please visit www.upsidefoods.com.

