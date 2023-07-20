Matrix Medical Network Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST risk-based, 2-year (r2) certification validates Matrix is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix), a leading clinical services organization that has helped seniors and at-risk individuals manage their health risks for more than 20 years, announced today that the Matrix Clinical Services Platform, utilized for comprehensive health assessments, has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

(PRNewsfoto/Matrix Medical Network) (PRNewswire)

HITRUST risk-based, 2-year (r2) certified status demonstrates that the organization has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Matrix in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"At Matrix we take great pride in our long-standing commitment to protecting and securing the confidential data our customers and patients trust us with," said Catherine J. Tabaka, Chief Executive Officer for Matrix. "By going through this rigorous process for our entire platform—from our people and processes to the very way we communicate—our customers can be assured that they are receiving the highest level of data security compliance when they partner with Matrix."

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 3,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

*Matrix Medical Network is the registered trademark of Community Care Health Network, LLC.

Matrix Media Contact

Elissa Johnsen

EJJ Communications, LLC on behalf of Matrix Medical Network

ellijohnsen@ejjcommunications.com

312-285-3203

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matrix Medical Network