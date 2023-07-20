Global Times: Tenacity vital for keeping Steel Roses' heads up at World Cup

BEIJING, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We believe in China's women's national soccer team not for their past achievements but for the mental strength they exhibit at each and every game, especially at crucial moments.

The Steel Roses have embarked on their eighth journey to the FIFA Women's World Cup with their feet standing on solid ground.

The 2023 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will kick off on Thursday.

This will be the first time in the tournament's history that it will have an expanded format of 32 teams drawn in eight groups.

Despite going to the tournament as the Asian Champions, the Steel Roses are maintaining their composure, vowing to demonstrate their never-say-die attitude on the court.

Coach Shui Qingxia, who took the helm when the team was in a slump and masterminded the surprise triumph at the Asian Cup last year, has said that China have not returned to the top echelon of women's soccer despite winning the Asian title.

She said China have not outclassed Japan and South Korea in Asia.

There is also a gap in quality when comparing the team with the European heavyweights.

"But the most important thing in the World Cup is to show our fighting spirit against the odds," she said.

China reached the last 16 at the 2019 World Cup that featured 24 teams. Shui believes getting out of a group that also features European champions England, Denmark and debutants Haiti should be a success.

China's progress to the knockout stage is likely to hinge on the outcome of their opening match against Denmark on Saturday.

On paper, it is a nip and tuck with Denmark ranking at world No.13, one place above China.

Against these physical opponents, the team must give full play to their attacking nous and find a way to ­neutralize Dane captain Pernille Harder.

With a blend of youth and experience, China's squad is spearheaded by ace striker Wang Shuang, the 2018 Asian Women's Footballer of the Year who plays for Racing Louisville FC in the US.

It will be exciting to see how Wang will link up with Scotland-based ­midfielder Shen Mengyu and Spain-based midfielder Tang Jiali.

Additionally, 22-year-old Zhang Linyan, who was named the Swiss Women's Super League Player of the Year last season, is one of the rising stars that could provide creativity and vitality to the offense when the team gets stuck.

On July 28, China will play a must-win game against Haiti.

With most of their players from the French league, the diamonds in the rough have the potential to shock their bigger names in the tournament.

If China wants to make it out of this group, they need to be solid at both ends against Haiti.

The Steel Roses will face the European champions England in the last group game on August 1.

The Lionesses have entered the World Cup as one of the favorites.

Versatile captain Wang Shanshan, who will make her third World Cup appearance and has scored 55 goals for China, may move to the back line to call the shots.

Conceding just five goals during the successful Asian Cup campaign, China has the determination to thwart England's run.

This is the very moment when the Steel Roses are expected to show their mettle.

"We will take one game at a time. We will try to close the gap between us and the European powerhouse through this tournament," Shui noted.

Apart from the athletic performance, the women's team has another lofty goal in attracting more girls to play soccer.

"World Cup is a stage for us to show the beauty of the women soccer players. We are happy, confident and in good shape," Shui said.

"Taking part in sports make us more beautiful both physically and mentally. The World Cup is more than a sporting event. It's a grand cultural party that transcends borders."

China was the host of the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1991 and finished runners-up in 1999 after an agonizing loss to the US on penalties in the final. China has not advanced beyond the quarterfinal stage since that showpiece, with a round of 16 defeat in 2019.

Despite receiving little attention outside of major tournaments, China's women's team is a source of national pride thanks to team members' never-give-up attitude.

View original content:

SOURCE Global Times