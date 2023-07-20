Founders Financial and Pontera Partner to Positively Impact Retirement Outcomes for Clients Served

Founders Financial, RIA and Independent Broker-Dealer, empowers the independent advisors it serves to seamlessly and securely manage away-held 401(k) accounts for clients using Pontera.

NEW YORK and TOWSON, Md., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera , the fintech company helping retirement savers attain 401(k) management from their trusted financial advisor, and Founders Financial Securities , a privately-owned RIA and independent broker-dealer built by and for independent financial advisors, today announce a strategic partnership. The new collaboration will enable Founders' Member Partners to better serve retirement savers with professional 401(k) management as part of their comprehensive approach to growing wealth.

(PRNewswire)

Pontera will help our community of advisors create even better experiences and outcomes for their client relationships.

Formed in 1994, Founders Financial has grown to serve independent financial advisors nationwide, managing over $4 billion in assets for client relationships—a figure that does not yet encompass retirement plan accounts. Founders seeks to empower Member Partners and help them further serve those looking for help with their 401(k)s. In partnership with Pontera, Member Partners can easily and securely manage held-away retirement assets as part of the full financial picture of their client relationships.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to serving both our Member Partners and their relationships," said Brad Shepherd , Chief Executive Officer of Founders Financial. "We take a very thorough approach to vetting technology partners and believe Pontera will help our community of advisors create even better experiences and outcomes for their client relationships."

Today, the median American family holds the majority of their assets 1 in retirement funds, so it's no wonder over 60% of investors 2 want more help with these accounts. Leveraging Pontera, Founders' Member Partners can securely monitor and rebalance held-away retirement assets. Pontera also integrates with the Founders technology stack, which includes Orion Advisor Solutions, for portfolio performance reporting, planning, and portals, allowing Member Partner advisors to review the totality of their clients' wealth. With these platforms, advisory firms can employ smart tax strategies, personalized planning, and proactive management across the client's entire portfolio.

"We're proud to partner with Founders Financial to help its Member Partners apply the same level of premium service to all their clients' assets," said Peter Nolan , VP Enterprise at Pontera. "This level of service is key to growing confidence among clients as advisors scale their practice. We look forward to working with Founders' Member Partners to provide superior client outcomes while growing firmwide AUM."

To learn more about how clients benefit from Pontera, visit pontera.com/retire-better .

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.

About Founders Financial

Founded in 1994, Founders Financial, LLC is the parent company of Founders Financial Securities, LLC 3, a privately-held, full-service registered investment adviser (RIA) and independent broker-dealer firm headquartered in Towson, Maryland. Founders Financial is committed to positively impacting the lives and professions of those they serve, while always building a community of spirit and purpose. As an inter dependent RIA and broker-dealer, Founders is focused on developing a genuine, personal relationships rooted in partnership that celebrate the symbiotic relationship between advisor and RIA/broker-dealer.

Founders provides their community, otherwise known as Member Partners, with a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, including TRU Enterprise OS™, FCMS® Investment Management, and the Strategic Enterprise Program™. Together, these offerings empower advisors to operate a modern wealth management practice at scale (technology, second-party investment management™, marketing, administrative support, compliance) and grow their enterprise and leadership capabilities through an experiential journey built on the principals of servant leadership. For more information, please visit www.foundersfinancial.com .

1 The Federal Reserve, Survey of Consumer Finances, 1989 - 2019

2 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, 2021 Defined Contribution Plan Participant Survey Findings

3 Founders Financial Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pontera