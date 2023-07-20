First Horizon Launches New Podcast Featuring Clients Who Have Brought Their Bucket Lists to Life Tune In to Hear from Bob Emmer, Coach Heupel, Slim & Husky's, and More

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank announced today the launch of its limited-series podcast, "Bucket List-ening." The podcast offers aspiration for people's inspiration through captivating stories of real clients who have achieved remarkable milestones and are reaching new ones with the support of First Horizon Bank.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"The heart of the 'Bucket List-ening' podcast is about humanizing the experiences and aspirations of our clients. As they share their stories, we begin to understand how they got to where they are today, where they are going and what help they had along the way," said Erin Pryor, CMO. "In the end, it creates a community for people to share, learn from and inspire one another."

Hosted by Tabitha Scott , an award-winning speaker and business consultant, listeners can expect monthly releases of inspiring episodes including:

Bob Emmer , COO at Shout! Factory , discusses his rise in the music industry alongside Mark Ford , Senior Vice President of Music Industry Banking at First Horizon. Episode 1 (live now):, COO at, discusses his rise in the music industry alongside, Senior Vice President of Music Industry Banking at First Horizon.

Josh Heupel , head football coach at the University of Tennessee , discusses his career from football player to coach alongside Dave Miller , President of the East Tennessee region of First Horizon Bank. Episode 2:, head football coach at the, discusses his career from football player to coach alongside, President of theregion of First Horizon Bank.

Slim & Husky's Co-founders, Clint Gray , EJ Reed , and Derrick Moore share their incredible journey and what the future has in store for the popular pizza chain across the Southeast. Episode 3 (coming soon):Co-founders,, andshare their incredible journey and what the future has in store for the popular pizza chain across the Southeast.

"This podcast provides an intimate platform for these highly successful First Horizon clients to share behind-the-scenes stories, insights from their own experiences, and what's next on their own bucket list." said Tabitha Scott, host of the "Bucket List-ening" podcast.

"Bucket List-ening" will be available for streaming on major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google podcasts, and more. To stay up to date on the latest episodes, subscribe to "Bucket List-ening" wherever you listen to podcasts or visit firsthorizon.com/podcast.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation