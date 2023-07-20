Chewsy Launches Beautiful Hair, So Long Stress, and Women's Multi Vitamin Chews at CVS Pharmacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, has announced the launch of Beautiful Hair, So Long Stress, and Women's Multi chews to CVS Pharmacy customers nationwide. Chewsy's chewable vitamins deliver a 360 blend of essential nutrients to aid consumers in reaching their beauty and wellness goals.

Chewsy Logo (PRNewswire)

Beautiful Hair is formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength from the inside out! Infused with Biotin, Goji Berry, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B Vitamins.

So Long Stress is a naturally flavored, non-drowsy tropical fruit chew, scientifically formulated with nutrients to support a relaxed, focused state of mind and help combat the acute effects of stress.

The Women's Multi is a delicious cranberry grape flavored chew, scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and 100% daily value of 16 essential vitamins and minerals to deliver a complete formula for women.

"We are thrilled to partner with CVS Pharmacy in its mission to offer innovative solutions that serve people's unique needs," said Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross . "We are honored to bring our vitamin chews to CVS, who have loyal consumers that trust their guidance and quality products."

From taste to texture, Chewsy's formulas stand out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they boast a candy style feel that is bursting with juicy flavor and even juicer health benefits. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, we can fit more nutrients in them and each chew only has 3 grams of organic sugar. The chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience.

Chewsy Beautiful Hair, So Long Stress, and Women's Multi vitamins are now available at CVS Pharmacy. For more information about Chewsy visit ChewsyChews.com and CVS.com.

About Chewsy Chews

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and Amazon.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chewsy