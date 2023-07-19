DWA Healthcare Communications Group Reveals Rebranding Rollout Announcing: Avant Healthcare

An expanded range of offerings in healthcare marketing and scientific education now falls under the Avant HealthcareSM brand umbrella.

CARMEL, Ind., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the next step in its growth and evolution in serving the marketing and scientific educational needs of the healthcare industry, Avant Healthcare has launched a major rebranding initiative.

Now established as one brand, one agency, Avant Healthcare brings together a comprehensive range of services in marketing and medical education, including promotional medical education, medical affairs, advertising and branding, meeting planning and speaker bureau services, and analytics. In addition, Avant Healthcare offers expanded capabilities in interactive medical education, HCP-focused omnichannel marketing, medical affairs publications, and data-driven HCP speaker identification and engagement services.

The rebranding initiative will roll out in phases, starting in Q3 2023. As part of this initiative, Avant Healthcare has developed a compelling brand awareness campaign that reflects the agency's new look and feel, and positioning within the space. "We speak HCP" display banner ads will drive readers to the newly redesigned and rewritten agency website, AvantHC.com. In addition, a blog series will showcase expert industry insights the agency's in-house roster of thought leaders.

"29 years ago, we started on a journey in healthcare medical education, and, today, that journey takes a bold leap forward," says Deborah Wood, Avant Healthcare's Founder and Chairwoman. "I am thrilled to share the revitalized look and feel of our Avant Healthcare brand with our clients and to the healthcare community at large. It truly reflects our continued growth and evolution as an agency."

As Avant Healthcare, the agency will be able to further integrate its offerings to create greater total value for both current and future clients—while establishing a fully unified brand presence within the industry space.

"We are positioned in the market to be unique. To offer something our competitors have not been able to," says Chief CX and Creative Officer Patrick Kelley. "As we move forward, we are ready to show our clients and the industry, what the power of ONE Avant Healthcare can really do."

