BROWN HARRIS STEVENS WELCOMES TOP NYC AGENT DEANNA LLOYD

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Harris Stevens (BHS), the premier privately owned real estate firm, is pleased to announce that top producer Deanna Lloyd has joined its New York City brokerage. Deanna has been consistently named to Real Trends America's Best list which recognizes the top 1.5% of agents nationwide.

Previously on a top producing team at Compass, Deanna has been involved with nearly $200M in sales over the course of her real estate career in New York City. She has nearly a decade of experience in real estate and an incredible network of clients including fashion and entertainment industry executives, venture capitalists, and leading members of the technology start-up community. Prior to Compass, Deanna was a top agent at Stribling & Associates and Engel & Völkers in New York City.

"Deanna is a star, and her early success is a testament to her commitment to customer service, discretion, and knowledge of the NYC real estate market. She has definitely found a home here at Brown Harris Stevens," said Bess Freedman, CEO.

In addition to servicing her client base at Brown Harris Stevens, Deanna will be working with Jill Bernard, a highly accomplished broker at the firm who is currently serving as the Director of Sales at 1289 Lexington Avenue. Together, Deanna and Jill have over 20 years of combined experience selling townhouses, cooperatives, condominiums, and new developments throughout Manhattan.

"BHS the most venerable real estate brand in New York City and an incredibly creative tour-de-force when it comes to supporting agents and their business. Their personalized approach and reach will benefit my clients, and I am really excited to take my career to the next level with BHS," said Deanna.

Before her successful career in real estate, Deanna worked as a Public Relations executive for the leading names in fashion including Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton. She graduated with honors from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a concentration in Advertising & Marketing Communications. In her spare time, Deanna assists with the marketing and public relations for Urban Umbrella, a pioneer design-driven scaffolding company, founded by her husband Benjamin Krall which is reshaping the industry globally.

Deanna will be based out of Brown Harris Stevens' 445 Park Avenue office in Manhattan.

About Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is one of the most prominent privately held real estate firms in the world. Established in 1873, BHS has historically dominated the luxury, high-end market. With more than 2,500 agents across the East Coast, the company oversees the sale of marquee properties worldwide, including property management and new development marketing, from its headquarters in New York City and its offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami. Learn more at www.bhsusa.com .

