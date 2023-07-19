Archetype and WELCOA Announce Winners of the 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer Awards

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WELCOA and Archetype are delighted to announce AccessHope, Maven, First Stop Health, Modern Health, and Wellthy as the winners of the 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer Awards, and Tuned as the 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer Rising Star. The Rising Star Award, a newly introduced category in the Well-Being Trailblazer Awards, aims to recognize promising vendors that showcase remarkable innovation and significant growth potential in the well-being industry. These exceptional companies are transforming the well-being landscape and revolutionizing the way employers and employees view workplace wellness.

After careful consideration of a record number of applications and interviews, Archetype and WELCOA proudly present this year's Trailblazers, who are spearheading the future of well-being technology, products, and services in unique and impactful ways, supported by an esteemed panel of judges renowned for their experience, expertise, and passion in the industry.

AccessHope is a leading healthcare company that offers comprehensive support and guidance to individuals facing cancer diagnoses. Through their innovative solutions, AccessHope empowers patients and their families, providing them with the resources and expertise necessary to navigate their cancer journey with confidence and peace of mind.

First Stop Health provides virtual healthcare solutions that give employees 24/7 access to doctors, saving time and money while delivering high-quality care. Their telemedicine platform offers convenient consultations, diagnoses, and prescriptions, enabling individuals to receive timely medical attention and support.

Maven is a digital healthcare platform that focuses on women's health and family support. With a vast network of providers and a user-friendly interface, Maven offers personalized care and support to women across all stages of life, ensuring their well-being and enhancing their overall health outcomes.

Modern Health is a mental well-being platform that delivers comprehensive resources and tools to promote emotional wellness in the workplace. Their innovative approach combines a digital-first, user-friendly interface with personalized interventions and support, empowering employees to prioritize their mental health and achieve overall well-being.

Wellthy is a care coordination platform that assists families in managing the complex needs of their loved ones. By providing personalized support and guidance, Wellthy simplifies the coordination of healthcare, finances, and other essential aspects of caregiving, alleviating the burden on families and improving the well-being of all involved.

Tuned, our Rising Star award winner, is a revolutionary provider in hearing health, offering accessible and affordable care designed by leading audiologists. With a commitment to transparency, choice, and high clinical standards, Tuned is transforming the industry, ensuring optimal well-being for individuals seeking comprehensive hearing solutions.

"We are incredibly impressed with the caliber of this year's Well-Being Trailblazer Award winners and our Rising Star," said Iain Fitzpatrick, Chief Strategy Officer at Archetype. "These companies are at the forefront of transforming the well-being landscape, and we believe they will continue to drive positive change in the workplace well-being sphere."

The Well-Being Trailblazer Awards serve as a testament to the continuous evolution of workplace well-being. Companies like these winners are leading the charge in helping employees prioritize their health and well-being, setting new standards for the workplace.

About Archetype: At Archetype, we empower healthcare, wellness, and HR solutions providers to build, introduce, and expand technology-driven platforms.

We ensure our clients overcome technological barriers and effectively adapt to ever-changing market demands to achieve sustainable growth. Our capabilities encompass the entire lifecycle: from concept to development, go-to-market, scale, and beyond.

Founded in 2013, Archetype strives to make work better for 50 million people by helping the most pioneering solutions providers unlock market opportunities, technological innovation, and scale.

About WELCOA: WELCOA is one of the nation's most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30-year history, impacting countless lives around the globe, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee well-being and create healthier organizational cultures.

