AMN Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Expand Mobile Network Access for Consumers in Madagascar and Nigeria

Standard-setting Satellite Ground Platform Helps Providers Reach Rural Areas, Connect the Unconnected

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, today announced that Africa Mobile Networks (AMN), which delivers services for the biggest Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Africa, has selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System ground platform to backhaul 2G, 3G and 4G cellular network traffic in Madagascar and Nigeria. AMN will deploy Hughes JUPITER gateways and remote terminals to connect several hundred cellular towers via satellite, enabling its operator customers to reach more subscribers in hard-to-reach areas and help bridge the digital divide in the region.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo. (PRNewswire)

Michael Darcy, CEO, AMN, said: "The biggest multi-national mobile network operators in Africa depend on AMN's unique networking business models to serve their customers, whilst we depend on partners like Hughes for the ideal technology for the rural environment along with reliable commercial and technical support. The Hughes JUPITER System meets our objectives for serving hard-to-reach customers in Madagascar and Nigeria with optimal capex, opex and business support so we can help our customers connect more people via tried-and-true satellite backhaul."

"We appreciate that AMN has put their trust in Hughes and our JUPITER System to help meet the needs of their operator customers in bridging the digital divide in Sub-Saharan Africa," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president, International Division, Hughes. "This announcement reflects the value of longstanding relationships and a shared commitment to achieving our customers' business objectives – not just with exceptional technology, but also with extraordinary customer service."

The de facto standard for satellite implementations worldwide, the Hughes JUPITER System persists as the leading ground platform across the industry, meeting operator requirements with bandwidth and cost efficiencies, especially when compared with other satellite ground systems. The latest JUPITER technology incorporates software-defined satellite networking, dynamic inroute reconfiguration for the highest possible efficiency, and a new "system on a chip" in every user terminal that can support increasingly high speeds and a variety of services.

For more information about the Hughes JUPITER System, please visit the website.

About AMN

Africa Mobile Networks (AMN) is a group of companies with its corporate head office in the UK that builds, owns, operates and maintains mobile network infrastructure, delivering services for the biggest Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Africa. AMN's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model allows Africa's tier-1 Operators to expand their network coverage deep into rural areas, with no capex investment and no opex risk. AMN uses highly advanced technology to enable services to be delivered economically and sustainably to smaller communities than has ever been possible before. AMN is bringing 2G, 3G and 4G voice and data connectivity to towns and villages which have previously been unconnected. Web: https://amn.com

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC