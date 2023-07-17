Yuchai Xin-Lan Launches Hybrid Powertrain System For Mixer Trucks Creating High Fuel Savings

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), today announced that GYMCL's subsidiary, Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yuchai Xin-Lan") has introduced the Yuchai Xinlan S06-100kW P1 parallel hybrid powertrain system for SANY Group's 12-cubic-meter mixer trucks. SANY Group is a large global engineering machinery manufacturer.

The S06-100kW P1 hybrid powertrain features Yuchai Xin-Lan's proprietary control software that intelligently coordinates and controls the engine, electric motor and automated mechanical transmission (AMT) gearbox. The hybrid powertrain was designed to shift automatically for different working environments and to optimize engine performance. Fuel consumption is improved due to reduced sudden acceleration and deceleration of the vehicle, and excessive idling of the engine.

One key feature is the significant fuel savings achieved from automatic engine shutdown and restart during commuting in congested traffic.

S06-100kW P1-powered SANY 12-cubic meter diesel-electric hybrid powertrain mixer trucks can achieve high fuel savings as the system automatically recognizes the changing road conditions and seamlessly switches among economy, standard and mountainous modes to provide the best fuel economy and power combinations for these different road conditions.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, president of China Yuchai, commented, "SANY is a large construction equipment producer and we are pleased that SANY has chosen our new system. In a recent test of over 20,000 kilometers across 4 provinces, this new SANY hybrid mixer truck outperformed its traditional diesel mixer truck with significant fuel savings. The S06-100kW P1 system can be applied to a number of other commercial vehicles as well."

Yuchai Xin-Lan was incorporated in August 2021 to research, develop and construct new production capacity for GYMCL's new energy technologies including fuel cell systems, range extenders, hybrid power, electric drive systems, etc.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2022, GYMCL sold 321,256 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

