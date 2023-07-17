NASA to Discuss Climate Work in Wake of Record High Temps

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA leadership, including climate experts, will be available at 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 20, at the agency's headquarters in Washington to shed light on recent extreme weather events, and discuss how NASA research and data is enabling climate solutions.

From wildfires raging across North America, flooding in the Northeast, heatwaves across the Southwest, and a record hot June, millions of Americans are experiencing the effects of extreme weather, and NASA is tracking all of it.

Participants include:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Kate Calvin , NASA chief scientist and senior climate adviser

Karen St. Germain , director, NASA's Earth Science Division

Gavin Schmidt , director, NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies

Tom Wagner , associate director for Earth Action

Huy Tran , aeronautics director, NASA's Ames Research Center

U.S. media interested in participating in person or remotely must RSVP no later than two hours prior to the start of the event to Roxana Bardan at roxana.bardan@nasa.gov. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

To learn more about NASA's climate work, visit:

https://climate.nasa.gov

