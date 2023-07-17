DALLAS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, is formally establishing a corporate outsourcing business in India to support its growing lease administration/accounting and rent payments business for its corporate occupier clients.

Mohr Partners Expands Overseas with New India Outsourcing Business (PRNewswire)

After conducting business for several years in India through strategic partnerships with leading India- and U.S.-based third-party outsourcing firms, Mohr Partners will now internalize its back-office people and processes. By hiring employees directly to work in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and Coimbatore, Mohr Partners can now better support its rapidly growing Global Lease Services functions.

"Our new India-based back-office operations will enable us to rapidly scale our Global Lease Services business, which has become our fastest growing service line," Sohail Hamirani, Mohr Partners' CFO & Head of Global Lease Services, said.

Under the leadership of Hamirani, the new India operation will serve as the platform for Mohr Partners' planned expansion into offering business process outsourcing (BPO) services in corporate real estate. This expansion will grow over time to include other critical BPO functions for Mohr Partners' occupier clients that are looking to reduce operational cost structures.

"Our new back-office presence in India will have no effect on our U.S.-based Global Lease Services professionals who will continue to serve as the account managers, oversee quality control functions and self-perform all lease administration/accounting functions for our clients who require all work is performed in the U.S.," Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners' Chairman & CEO, said.

About Mohr Partners, Inc.:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

Mohr Partners, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mohr Partners, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.