Immersive Exhibit Honoring Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's Illustrious Legacy & Unprecedented Cultural Impact To Open Today at Brooklyn Public Library

The Free, Limited-Time Exhibit Called "The Book of HOV" Will Feature Rare Artifacts, Classic Photos, Art Installations & Much More From Carter's Iconic Career

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation unveiled The Book Of HOV, an immersive exhibit at Brooklyn Public Library's Central Branch that pays homage to Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's iconic career, unprecedented cultural contributions and illustrious legacy.

The one-of-a-kind exhibit – which will be open for a limited time to the public starting July 14 – is a tribute to Carter's global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist and disruptor. It was also constructed as a surprise to Carter and as a celebration for both his hometown of Brooklyn and the broader hip-hop community across the world.

In conjunction with The Book of HOV, Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) and Roc Nation have joined forces to create 13 limited-edition library cards, each featuring art from an iconic JAY-Z album—from Reasonable Doubt to 4:44. Visitors can collect all 13 cards, available exclusively at Central Library and Marcy Library beginning July 14th, and at library branches across the borough beginning August 7th.

A Brooklyn Public Library card is all New Yorkers need to access millions of free books and media; vinyl records and musical instruments; free passes to cultural organizations; and programming, classes, social services and resources for every stage of life. The Book Of HOV aims to attract new visitors and patrons to BPL and supports the mission to bring unique programming to the public through the library, one of the borough's most democratic civic institutions and an integral part of the community that provides knowledge, literacy, programs and services for all.

The immersive experience will include iconic artifacts, awards, rare photos, legendary magazine covers and more that span 27 years since Carter released his illustrious debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996. The goal of the entire display is to showcase an enlightening and educational look into Carter's ascension from the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, N.Y. to an international phenomenon.

The exhibit will also include a real-life replica of the interior of Baseline Studios, the renowned studio where the hitmaker recorded classic albums such as The Blueprint, and The Black Album, among others. Additionally, the display will include Dan Tobin Smith's esteemed art installation that appeared on the cover of Carter's 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3.

Beyond highlighting Carter's music-related exploits, the exhibit will recognize his business accolades and endeavors, including serving as co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, establishing TIDAL into a pre-eminent streaming platform, and building Armand de Brignac champagne and D'USSE Cognac into multi-billion-dollar premium brands, among many others.

The display will also delve into Carter's journey as a philanthropist and social justice advocate, amplifying key moments and milestones over the course of his career, such as launching The Shawn Carter Foundation, which he co-founded with his mother, Honorable Dr. Gloria Carter, Team ROC, and more.

Christie's will offer one complete set of thirteen limited-edition library cards commissioned to commemorate the exhibition and JAY-Z's unparalleled career as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Brooklyn Icon. The set of library cards will be hand signed by JAY-Z, and are displayed in a custom leather case. Each card features a different artwork from JAY-Z's albums, beginning with Reasonable Doubt and ending with 4:44. The sale, "JAY-Z: The Book Of HOV Celebrating an Icon at The Brooklyn Public Library," will open for bidding the week of July 17th, closing on July 27th at 10 am EST. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Brooklyn Public Library. The lot will be available for browsing online and on view at Christie's Rockefeller Center.

As part of the collaboration, Roc Nation will also be providing every record that has ever been sampled within Carter's extensive body of work to Brooklyn Public Library's vinyl collection; as well as a large selection of books to both Central Library and Marcy Library. In addition, as part of its support for library programming and initiatives, Roc Nation will be providing a monetary donation to BPL.

