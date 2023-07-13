TCU Insurance Joins INGUARD, Expands Coverage Offerings and Market Access

WABASH, Ind., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INGUARD, a national insurance and risk management agency licensed in all 50 U.S. states, announced today that TCU Insurance is now part of the INGUARD organization and will go to market under the INGUARD brand. Rick Van Es, Principal of TCU Insurance, and INGUARD Principal Daniel Schmitz will jointly lead the agency.

"I'm even more excited about our future now that the TCU Insurance team has joined INGUARD," said Schmitz. "They share our values and similarly believe in prioritizing clients and community. By joining forces, we will collectively become bigger, stronger and better than we were before, which will have a meaningful impact on our clients and our community."

In September 2022, Teachers Credit Union, which is now known as Everwise Credit Union, sold TCU Insurance to PCF Insurance Services. By joining forces with INGUARD, which is also a part of the PCF Insurance Partner network, the strengthened agency will offer its clients enhanced coverage options through expanded market access for both personal and commercial lines insurance coverage, along with health and benefits solutions, Medicare and related services.

"One of the benefits of being part of the PCF family is that we joined more than 140 other partner agencies across the United States, which gave us a perpetuation plan for our agency," said Van Es. "It has allowed us to expand our capacity through a deep bench strength of collective experience and preserve the local client and community relationships that built our business. Joining the incredible INGUARD team will unlock new and innovative solutions that will help us protect what matters most to our clients and community."

About INGUARD

INGUARD is an insurance and risk management firm, serving clients throughout the U.S. and abroad. Licensed in all 50 U.S. states, INGUARD provides unparalleled consulting services, insurance products and risk management strategies to individuals, families, and businesses, specializing in niche markets and portfolios with complex needs. Through customized programs and consultation, INGUARD protects assets, grows wealth, and minimizes exposures for clients. While the origins of INGUARD date back to the late 1800s, the agency continues to focus on the future and the need to redefine the way the industry views insurance and the way their services meet consumers' needs. For more information, visit inguard.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

