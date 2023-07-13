Officeworks Announces Its Expansion Into The Nashville Market

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This location marks the final step in Officeworks' three-stage expansion plan into Southern markets including Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville which began in January 2022 through its partnership with Atlanta-based, IMA Corporate Interiors.

Officeworks is proud to announce its expansion into the Nashville market.

"Officeworks has always been focused on providing innovative solutions and unparalleled service by evolving with the needs of our clients," explains Mark Loughlin, Officeworks Principal/CEO. "Our clients need us to be where they are and where they are going without sacrificing the quality and service that we have always been known for. Our expansion into the South is an important part of our ability to meet those needs."

Officeworks has successfully grown from a single location in Boston to 8 major markets over the last six years including, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville.

"The success of our growth can be attributed to our approach to scale and our close partnership with Teknion," says Chris Hanes, Officeworks Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Strategic Initiatives. "We hire individuals with an intimate knowledge of the local market's unique needs while also leveraging our size, tools and technology and shared resources to provide our teams and the market with speed and efficiency."

The Nashville location will be led by Scott Morgan, Managing Director and Russ Tapley, Senior Vice President of Sales, each of whom bring more than twenty years of combined local experience to the Officeworks team and are highly respected among their employees, clients, partners, and the community.

Scott will oversee the launch of the Officeworks brand and day-to-day operations of the Nashville office. Russ will lead the sales team and work in conjunction with Scott to oversee and execute on the client experience and Officeworks' brand promise.

"Officeworks' expansion into Nashville provides the market with a fresh approach that is innovative, customer-centric, and sustainable. I am thrilled to be leading this team and introducing the breadth and quality that this company has to Nashville," says Morgan.

Officeworks is an experienced office space consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative office interior solutions, stunning designs and a customer experience that is second to none. They believe in putting people first, investing in the best and brightest individuals who embrace the company's mission of providing unparalleled customer service. Officeworks is Teknion's largest dealer in the United States.

