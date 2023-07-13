More Than 75% of U.S. Companies Say Data Infrastructure Falling Short as Data Security, Sustainability Challenges Surge

Hitachi Vantara survey finds business leaders express concern over infrastructure resilience, as data storage needs expect to double by 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 60% of U.S. companies are overwhelmed by the amount of data they manage and 76% are concerned their current infrastructure will be unable to scale to meet upcoming demands, according to a new survey from Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501). New and exciting data-intensive technologies and applications like generative AI are spurring a goldrush to greater insights, automation, and predictability, but these technologies are simultaneously exacerbating the already-strained infrastructure and hybrid cloud environments on which they run.

2023 Logo (PRNewswire)

The Hitachi Vantara Modern Data Infrastructure Dynamics Report reveals that most companies expect their data needs to nearly double in the next two years, and that both protecting and managing that rapid growth of data in an actionable and sustainable way are further complicating efforts.

The company conducted the global survey of 1,288 C-level executives and IT decision makers, including 308 in the United States, to quantify the extent to which organizations are struggling to manage their data infrastructure in a secure and sustainable way. Key U.S. findings include:

Respondents say that data is their most valuable asset but are concerned about the security and resilience of their data infrastructure; 71% are concerned they cannot detect a data breach in time to protect data.

65% of respondents are concerned over whether their organization's data infrastructure is resilient enough to recover data from ransomware attacks.

66% of IT leaders currently measure their data center's energy consumption; however, 32% acknowledged that their data infrastructure uses too much energy and nearly half (46%) admitted their sustainability policies don't address the impact of storing unused data.

"Part of the problem is that many companies are storing data without the right strategy or data infrastructure tools in place. In fact, our study revealed that a significant number of companies store every piece of data, just in case, and more than half of their data is 'dark,' or never used," said Bharti Patel, senior vice president, Product Engineering, Hitachi Vantara. "As emerging technologies like Generative AI contribute to doubling the volume of data expected in the next two years, businesses need to find the right balance between scalability, sustainability, and security. You can't just add more racks to a data center, it's not eco-friendly. You can't organize efficiently if you are not properly storing, quantifying, and categorizing every piece of data that comes in."

A Hybrid Cloud World

The study also shed light on the future of data storage, with data spread across the hybrid cloud model leveraging a mix of public/private cloud, co-location and on premises expected to persist. For U.S. business leaders, the study found data stored in an already established hybrid cloud with percentages of data center workloads located almost evenly between the public cloud (24%), private cloud (25%), on premises (25%), and co-located/managed services (22%). Notably, the percentages were expected to largely stay the same in the coming two years.

For more information about Hitachi Vantara's storage portfolio, visit.

https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/data-storage.html

Prioritizing Infrastructure Modernization Can Help Address Challenges

Respondents were asked how important modernizing data infrastructure is to their current business transformation strategy. Of note, 59% of respondents were designated 'infrastructure leaders,' and this group considered modernizing data infrastructure to be very important. As a result, these leaders were 64% more likely to say that their infrastructure is resilient enough to recover all data from a ransomware attack and 16% more likely to say that their organization would be able to detect a breach in time to protect their data. Leaders were also more likely to recognize the importance of working with third-party vendors for security, storage and application services.

"Organizations that proactively tackle infrastructure modernization are taking important steps to ensure the resilience and reliability of their data infrastructure," said Patel. "To succeed with infrastructure modernization, businesses should consider state-of-the-art platforms that offer enhanced performance, reliability, and protection, while also reducing space and energy requirements in a cost-effective and secured manner. By prioritizing these critical areas, organizations can unlock valuable insights from their data, while fostering sustainability and gaining a significant competitive advantage."

For more information on how Hitachi Vantara is helping customers provide a data-driven approach to modern data infrastructure, please click here.

Methodology

The research study was completed by Reputation Leaders, an independent research and thought leadership consultancy. Results were collected through an online survey with industry experts. A 41-question study was conducted among C-suite executives and IT leaders. Companies were recruited from all major industries across 12 markets (U.S., Brazil, Mexico, the UK, Germany, Italy, India, Singapore, Indonesia, China, Australia, and New Zealand). The data was weighted to ensure a 70:30 split between IT leaders and C-suite executives, respectively. Industries were also weighted equally. The sample for the survey included only large organizations (annual global turnover of over $500 million) and may not be representative of all organizations.

Additional Resources

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara Corporation