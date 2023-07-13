Groundbreaking Cement-Free Concrete Made by C-Crete Technologies Gets Inaugural Pour in Seattle Building

Breakthrough cement-free ready-mix concrete is essentially CO2-emission free and actually absorbs CO2 over time, helping to push the construction industry toward net-zero emissions

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Crete Technologies proudly unveiled its groundbreaking cement-free concrete, a first-of-its-kind innovation in the construction industry, with its debut pour in a commercial building in Seattle. The sustainable alternative to Portland cement produces almost no carbon dioxide in its manufacturing and actually absorbs CO2 from the air over time.

With cost parity, our binder is a drop-in replacement for Portland cement that drastically reduces carbon emissions.

Portland cement is responsible for around 7 percent of total CO2 emissions worldwide. If used instead, the new material can help substantially reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry. Each ton of C-Crete binder that replaces Portland cement prevents approximately 1 ton of CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the product utilizes a suite of natural minerals and industrial by-products, ensuring an abundant feedstock.

Approximately 60 tons of the cement-free concrete were poured in the foundations and shear walls of the Seattle project at 7200 Woodlawn, an adaptive re-use development of a 120-year-old historic brick building that used concrete as part of a seismic retrofit.

The concrete had great flowability, was pumped and achieved a loading strength of over 5,000 pounds per square inch, greater than the ASTM standard of about 4,000 psi for most residential, commercial and infrastructure concrete applications. It also meets other key industry standards, shows outstanding durability — such as resistance to freeze-thaw cycles, alkali-silica reactions, and chloride and acid penetrations — and is compatible with conventional concrete admixtures, allowing for easy integration into existing construction practices.

"We are thrilled to introduce our cement-free concrete, a game-changer in sustainable construction," said C-Crete's founder and president, Rouzbeh Savary, PhD. "Our binder is a drop-in replacement for Portland cement that drastically reduces carbon emissions. Given that our product meets industry standards and has cost-parity with conventional concrete, it opens up an entirely new era in construction."

C-Crete used Heidelberg Materials, a worldwide building materials and ready-mix concrete company, to deliver the cement-free concrete for this project.

Donald Davies is owner of the Seattle building and chair of Building Transparency, a nonprofit dedicated to enabling the building industry to address embodied carbon's role in climate change. "As a developer, a structural engineer of 33 years, and a leader in low-carbon construction, I'm seeing many lower-carbon concretes being discussed," Davies said. "I'm seeing exciting advancements, but few are ready to scale into production the way C-Crete can now. No-cement, and low-carbon concrete isn't just a pipe dream. It is real, it is now, and it works. This project proves it's possible, today."

With the successful application of its concrete in Seattle, C-Crete is now poised to transform the construction landscape nationwide and beyond. The company looks forward to collaborating with architects, designers, general contractors, ready-mix companies, building owners and decision-makers for infrastructure projects to accelerate the adoption of its sustainable concrete.

About C-Crete Technologies: C-Crete Technologies is a leading materials science company committed to inventing, building, and scaling up the next generation of infrastructure materials with an ultra-low or negative CO2 footprint. With a relentless focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, C-Crete aims to address the global challenges of climate change while delivering scalable materials for everyday use.

