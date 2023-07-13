Eagle Point Software, Autodesk, and Microdesk Support Workforce Development Community Initiative

Companies come together to support Pallet's goal to end unsheltered homelessness and give people a fair chance at employment

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, Autodesk, the Autodesk Foundation, and Microdesk have collaborated to equip Pallet, a Public Benefit Corporation, with the technology needed to scale technical training opportunities for those transitioning into permanent housing.

Pallet logo (PRNewswire)

Pallet is transforming the AEC and manufacturing industries by fostering the introduction and development of a non-traditional workforce.

Pallet manufactures rapid-response shelter villages for unhoused people. Pallet's panelized shelters can each be built in about two hours and offer cost-effective and high-quality transitional housing plus safety and dignity in a community setting.

A secondary mission for Pallet is to build a more equitable and inclusive manufacturing workforce. Pallet hires and invests in people actively engaged in recovery; more than half of the Pallet team has experienced homelessness, substance use disorder, or the criminal justice system and subsequently has found stability through meaningful employment. Employment at Pallet includes job training, support services, and many other benefits.

Eagle Point is the creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, Autodesk makes software that helps customers to design and make a better world for all, and Microdesk provides consulting and technology solutions for AEC and manufacturing firms. The companies have come together to support Pallet and its goal to end unsheltered homelessness and give people a fair chance at employment.

Pallet's founders, Amy King and Brady King, have identified that due to the shortage of housing for the homeless and those in transition, there is an opportunity to hire and invest in individuals who face barriers to employment. Pallet has established a Training Lab to develop the skills of individuals who seek careers in the manufacturing and construction industries.

The multiple partners have all contributed to the initiative in various ways: Eagle Point has donated its solution to Pallet's initiatives, Autodesk is providing software and training support to Pallet's growing team through its Technology Impact Program, the Autodesk Foundation supports Pallet with funding, and Microdesk provides consulting and training for integration of the Autodesk products into day-to-day operations.

"Pallet is transforming the AEC and manufacturing industries by fostering the introduction and development of a non-traditional workforce. A stronger and more diverse workforce is needed to both revitalize our economy and contribute to the overall housing supply – two things we are heavily focused on," shared Amy King, CEO of Pallet. "With this goal in mind, we recruit, train, and support individuals impacted by the criminal legal system, addiction, and homelessness into manufacturing and construction roles. We invest in people to maximize the potential of our employees and the communities they serve. As a mission-driven organization of change, we rely on our partnerships to support us with our goals, and we are truly thankful and humbled for all that Eagle Point and Autodesk have done to support the investment in our people. With partners such as these, we can make a bigger more positive impact on our employees and the communities they serve."

To date, Pallet has served thousands of unhoused people and provided more than 3,800 beds in more than 100 shelter villages across 19 states.

About Pallet

Pallet is a Public Benefit Corporation working to end unsheltered homelessness, provide rapid shelter to those displaced by disaster, and give people a fair chance at employment. These transitional shelter villages help bridge the gap from living on the street to finding permanent housing. Learn more at www.palletshelter.com.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, Eagle Point is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to 436,000+ global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content , plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com ; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Pinnacle Series on LinkedIn , YouTube .

About Microdesk

Microdesk, a Symetri company, was founded in 1994 and is a leading global digital delivery and management consulting firm and part of Symetri, Addnode Group. An Autodesk Reseller, Microdesk has a simple mission: to assist Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Owner/Operators, and GIS firms with improving workflows and integrating project delivery technologies. Visit www.microdesk.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pallet