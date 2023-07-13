Crate & Barrel Enters into Home Renovation Category with New Kitchen and Bathroom Collection

The brand's first home renovation collection includes bathroom and kitchen hardware, vanities, islands and more, designed for approachable upgrades

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel unveils its entry into the home renovation category with its first collection of kitchen and bathroom products. With 55% of homeowners planning to remodel this year,* the brand designed the new assortment for easy, no demolition home refreshes.

The new collection includes kitchen islands, bathroom vanities, lighting, and hardware in a variety of high-design styles and finishes, launching alongside a lineup of Kohler's best-in-class faucets and accessories. The assortment offers upgrades that do not require big budget plans, contractors or demolition and access to free personalized experts at The Design Desk at Crate to make their inspiration a reality.

"Our customers are looking to evolve their homes to meet their current life needs without the cost and complications of major renovations," said Alicia Waters, Brand President of Crate & Barrel. "We're entering into this category to give customers high-design products and professional support to tackle their renovation inspiration with ease."

"This home renovation collection was designed to inspire our customers to create the kitchens and baths of their dreams with ease through accessible, high-quality and smart design." said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. "Discovering one's individual style is an exciting part of the remodel process for homeowners, and this new assortment offers a variety of exclusive signature looks-from classic to modern- for distinct types of homes and spaces."

The new home renovation collection features 400 new pieces across four product categories including lighting, furniture, textiles and hardware, ranging from $8.95 - $4,999. These products will be available beginning July 13 at Crate & Barrel in stores and online at www.crateandbarrel.com/home-remodel/ .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

