Arlon Graphics, a global leader in the Graphic Materials Industry, Announces New Executive Roles

PLACENTIA, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlon Graphics, a leading global manufacturer of graphic materials, announces the promotion of three key executives to new positions within the company's leadership. These newly created roles reflect the company's approach to promotions from within, its unwavering dedication to continued rapid growth, expanded market presence worldwide, and its valued customer relationships.

The following individuals have been appointed to these new executive positions effective immediately, reporting to Andrew McNeill (President and CEO):

1. Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) – Chad Russell: Known as an industry expert with an impressive track record for delivering results, Chad has been instrumental in the company's sustained growth. As CCO, Chad will spearhead the strategic direction of the company's commercial operations, overseeing sales, marketing, product, sustainability, new market opportunities, and ensuring Best Products and Best Service remain at the forefront of the company's mission.

2. Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) & SVP Transformation – Morgan Ebin: Having consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of manufacturing processes, Morgan has played a crucial role in optimizing the company's production capabilities while achieving outstanding quality standards. As CMO, Morgan will be responsible for leading the global manufacturing operations, streamlining processes, implementing innovative technologies and transformative processes, as well as driving operational efficiency across the organization. Morgan also oversees the Finance, Information Technology and Security functions, ensuring strategic transformation in alignment with our company goals and core values.

3. Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Lynne Kemp: With a proven track record of business operational excellence and strategic vision, Lynne has been a driving force behind the company's expansion and scalability. As COO, Lynne will oversee the evolution of global infrastructure, people and legal functions including risk and compliance globally, Arlon China oversight, strategic planning, corporate communications and organizational processes. Lynne's leadership as COO will ensure seamless coordination between various departments, enabling the company to efficiently meet customer demands and capitalize on emerging market trends.

Commenting on these promotions, Arlon Graphics' President and CEO, Andrew McNeill, stated, "These appointments reflect our commitment to empower our top talent to lead the business to deliver the highest level of performance for our shareholders, employees, industry partners and our customers. I have every confidence that Chad, Morgan and Lynne will excel in their new roles and drive our company's continued contribution to the global graphic materials industry."

Arlon Graphics, LLC is a graphic materials manufacturing company in the business of creating innovative products for visual expression. Founded in 1958, Arlon Graphics manufactures and markets high-quality pressure-sensitive materials for the fleet, architectural, digital imaging, and signage markets. Through more than 180 distribution partners across the globe, a growing number of strategically positioned sales offices and warehouses, and customer-centric operations, Arlon is recognized as a global leader in graphic materials. Join the Arlon Graphics conversation and follow us at @arlongraphics on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. For more information, visit arlon.com.

