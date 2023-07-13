American Southern Homes Rebrands as Evermore Homes; Unifies Four Existing Home Building Entities

RESTON, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Southern Homes, a rapidly expanding home building holding company, has announced the unification of its four existing builder brands and the renaming of its holding company as Evermore Homes. This strategic decision aims to enhance the customer experience by simplifying sales, marketing and other operational processes while setting the stage for continued growth. The transition will commence on July 13 and is expected to be finalized by fall 2023.

Within just five years of its establishment in 2017, American Southern Homes rapidly climbed the ranks to become one of the top 100 U.S. home builders, as recognized by the 2022 Builder 100 List. This ascent was powered by the acquisition of several well-regarded regional brands in the Southeast and Southwest United States. As of July 13, the Evermore Homes brand will include more than 3,900 homesites in 46 communities, previously under the brands of Grayhawk Homes in Columbus, GA, Stoneridge Homes in Huntsville, AL, and Dorn Homes in Prescott, AZ.

While Evermore Homes will be a new name, the unification of the brands consolidates over 100 years of collective operational and leadership experience across the country. This integration further enables the unified Evermore Homes team to deliver exceptional homes and experiences to its customers while preparing the company for future regional expansion.

Lee Darnold, CEO of Evermore Homes, highlighted the rationale behind this transition, stating, "Our strategy has always been centered around acquiring builders known for the highest quality of craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. However, managing processes and experiences across multiple builder brands can be operationally complex. Today's milestone demonstrates our commitment to simplifying the home shopping process for our customers and maximizing the style and livability of the homes they'll live in for years to come. We are incredibly excited about this development."

In conjunction with the brand unification, Evermore Homes has plans to introduce all-new home designs in their existing communities throughout Alabama, Georgia, and Northern Arizona. These designs, which will be unveiled later this year, will prioritize livability and value and include thoughtful elements of design to elevate the lives of homeowners.

Darnold expressed confidence in Evermore Homes' ability to meet and exceed customer needs, saying, "For two years our executive and field teams have been laying the groundwork of a unified platform that will allow Evermore Homes to expand quickly. This platform – which combines our builder's local expertise with greater access to capital and standardized national processes and management systems – uniquely positions us to scale quickly as we add new builders and new markets to our portfolio."

Evermore Homes (formerly known as American Southern Homes) is a leading home building brand headquartered in Reston, VA with operations located in Huntsville, AL, Columbus, GA and Prescott, AZ. Bringing together the operational experience and leadership of Dorn Homes, Grayhawk Homes and Stoneridge Homes, Evermore Homes is committed to delivering exceptional homes through a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovative designs and exceptional customer service.

