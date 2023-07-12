Vention becomes Universal Robots' Certified Solution Partner

Vention and Universal Robots are strengthening their partnership to provide

best-in-class automation solutions in record time for all manufacturers

and automation providers.

MONTREAL, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - A UR+ partner since 2017, Vention, the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP) company, is proud to announce its strengthened partnership with Universal Robots becoming one of a few select Certified Solution Partners (CSP). This new CSP certification further validates the compatibility of Vention and Universal Robots' hardware and software ecosystems.

Vention Certified Solution Partner (CNW Group/Vention) (PRNewswire)

Throughout the partnership between Vention and Universal Robots thus far, Vention has developed a large portfolio of UR+-certified components and applications, including cobot palletizer, MachineLogic, MachineMotion, Cobot range extender, and other varied certified hardware components. Through the addition of these components to Vention's custom robot cells and application offerings, users can take full advantage of Vention's modular and customizable solutions to create UR-based robot cells and applications in record time, resulting in fast payback for manufacturers and automation providers.

"Over the years, Vention has supported over 1,000 Universal Robot deployments in North America and Europe, giving Vention unique expertise in the design and deployment of collaborative solutions," said Patrick Halde, Chief Growth Officer at Vention. "With Vention's simplified approach to industrial automation being very similar to Universal Robots, becoming a Certified Solution Partner was the logical next step in our partnership."

Bryan Bird, Regional Sales Director of Universal Robots' North America division, looks forward to building a network of CSPs with specific UR product, software, and application expertise. "Our new CSP program recognizes deployment excellence and commitment to increased integration capacity, all to the benefit of our customers," he says. "Vention is a great fit for this program, and we are excited to deploy even more cobot applications together, taking our partnership to the next level."

Together, with Vention's modular and plug-and-play solutions and Universal Robots cobot product range, Vention and Universal Robots can offer manufacturers the best-in-class solutions in a streamlined and flexible process to achieve their business objectives. Moving forward, Vention will continue to develop UR solutions through new applications and software releases.

"We are only scratching the surface of what can be done when combining intuitive software, modular hardware, and robots," added Patrick Halde, Chief Growth Officer at Vention.

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with new offices in Berlin and Boston. The 360-person company serves 3,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

About Universal Robots



Universal Robots aims to empower change in the way work is done using its leading-edge robotics platform. Since introducing the world's first commercially viable collaborative robot (cobot) in 2008, UR has developed a product portfolio including the UR3e, UR5e, UR10e, UR16e and UR20, reflecting a range of reaches and payloads. Each model is supported by a wide selection of end-effectors, software, accessories and application kits in the UR+ ecosystem. This allows the cobots to be used across a wide range of industries and means that they can be redeployed across diverse tasks.

The company, which is part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has offices in the USA, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Mexico. Universal Robots has installed over 75,000 cobots worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com or read our blog at blog.universal-robots.com.

