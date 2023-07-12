VANTAGE SURGICAL SOLUTIONS ACQUIRES OPHTHALMIC SURGICAL SOLUTIONS (OSS)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Surgical Solutions, a leading provider of mobilized surgical solutions, today announces its acquisition of Ophthalmic Surgical Solutions (OSS), a Kansas-based company specializing in ophthalmic surgical equipment and services. This strategic move marks an important milestone in Vantage Surgical Solutions' growth strategy and further solidifies its position as a premier provider in the ophthalmic surgery industry.

Founded in 2015, OSS is headquartered in Lecompton, Kansas. The company's founder and CEO, Duane Kibbee, will bring his vision and experience to the Vantage leadership team as Clinical Manager.

Through the support of Pharos Capital Group, the acquisition of OSS brings together two storied industry leaders with more than 40 years of combined experience bringing ophthalmic surgery access to rural communities through partnerships with hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. By joining forces, the companies aim to enhance their capabilities, expand their product offerings, and provide the scale and synergies necessary to reach a broader national audience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Duane and his highly successful organization, Ophthalmic Surgical Solutions, into the Vantage family and are excited about the geographical expansion this represents," said Bradley Hill, CEO of Vantage Surgical Solutions. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and strengthens our commitment to delivering surgical innovations and exceptional services to the market. By combining our expertise and resources, we will be able to provide a wider range of solutions and deliver unparalleled value to rural health communities. Thanks to our partnership with Pharos Capital Group, we anticipate additional acquisitions that are focused on improving patient outcomes, increasing access to care, and/or lowering the cost of healthcare."

"Vantage Surgical Solutions has been a constant in the ophthalmic space for many years," noted Kibbee. "I have found the two organizations to be extremely compatible and am excited about the synergies and scale that sharing resources and clinical adjacencies can offer our existing customers and the market in general. Based on the diligence process itself, I am confident the integration and combined go-to-market approach will be seamless."

Customers of OSS can expect a smooth transition as the integration process takes place. Both companies are dedicated to ensuring uninterrupted service and support during this period of growth and expansion. The acquisition will also open new opportunities for customers to benefit from an expanded portfolio and enhanced clinical and technical support.

For more than 30 years, providing cataract surgery solutions to remote communities has been the cornerstone of Vantage. The company continues to expand its national presence delivering state-of-the art equipment and curated supplies to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, allowing them to deliver comprehensive care to their communities without the burden of huge CAPEX investments or inventory management. Long known for making "eye day easy", Vantage is a trusted partner for ophthalmic surgeons, healthcare providers, and patients nationwide.

To learn more about the combined solutions, visit www.vantage.healthcare.

About Vantage Surgical Solutions

Vantage has been equipping facilities for specialty surgical services since 1991, with customers in 23 states. The company currently delivers state-of-the-art cataract surgery equipment, IOLs, instrumentation, disposables, expert staff, and supplies that enable hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians to provide local communities with the highest quality cataract surgery experience. A portfolio company within Pharos Capital Group, Vantage is focused on client success, which has resulted in a customer retention rate of 99.8%. Its focus is expanding the business to offer reliable, expert surgical solutions that reduce the cost and improve access for rural healthcare.

For more information about Vantage Surgical Solutions, visit www.vantage.healthcare.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is a physician-founded investment firm focused on growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare inequalities in underserved markets, especially within urban and rural communities. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 58 companies and has over $1 billion of private equity assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

For business development opportunities with Pharos Capital Group, please contact Adam Persiani at 214-740-7003 or apersiani@pharosfunds.com.

Media Contact

Sean O'Donnell, Chief Growth Officer

seano@vantage.healthcare | 217.342.4171

View original content:

SOURCE Vantage Surgical Solutions