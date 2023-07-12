TestingXperts further expands its Operations into Canada, Strengthens Global Footprint

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TestingXperts, world's 5th largest software testing and quality assurance company, is pleased to announce its further expansion into Canada, strengthening its presence in North American market.

The decision to expand into Canada aligns with TestingXperts' strategic vision to cater the growing demand for Quality Engineering and software testing services in region. Canada's thriving technology sector, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment makes it ideal for TestingXperts to further enhance its global delivery capabilities and provide exceptional quality assurance services to North American clients.

TestingXperts aims to contribute to Canada's tech ecosystem through investments in infrastructure, research and development, and local partnerships. By investing in Canada, TestingXperts seeks to foster innovation, support local talent, and create numerous job opportunities for local workforce.

TestingXperts aims to establish additional delivery centres in strategic locations across Canada, besides its first test delivery centre in Toronto, to better serve its Canadian and US clientele and be closer to emerging technology hubs. TestingXperts plans to grow its employee base in Canada by 20 times in next 2-3 years and is confident that Canada's rich pool of skilled professionals will help them achieve this.

Speaking about this expansion plan, Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts, expressed his gratitude and stated, "We thank Patrick Hébert, Consul General, Consulate of Canada in Chandigarh & Soumen Mondal – Trade Commissioner, High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, India and deeply appreciate the proactive support they provided for our Canada expansion. We look forward for the continuous support. as we strive to deliver exceptional services and contribute to the Canadian technology landscape."

TestingXperts expansion in Canada, reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality software testing solutions, fostering innovation, and nurturing long-term partnerships with Canadian businesses.

