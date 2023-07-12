Revalize Announces Michael Sabin as New Chief Executive Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, a worldwide leader in CAD, CPQ, and PLM software solutions for manufacturers, announced today the appointment of Michael (Mike) Sabin as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mike succeeds Jim Contardi, who has been the CEO of Revalize since its formation in June 2021, and prior to that, the CEO of AutoQuotes since 2019.

An experienced strategic leader, Mike has a proven track record of building and developing strong teams, driving go-to-market strategies and propelling growth. Most recently, Mike spent three years as CEO of SNH Automotive Group, comprised of the National Credit Center ("NCC") and Promax. Previously, he held multiple senior leadership positions at the Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, including overseeing Global Business Solutions as Executive Vice President and General Manager.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the talented team at Revalize," said Mike. "With its customer value approach, market-leading solutions, and strong foundation of success, I believe the company is positioned for meaningful growth. I am excited to partner with the Revalize team, ST6, TA and Hg as we work to maximize our potential and reshape the future of manufacturing software."

"Mike's cross-functional experience, ability to develop winning teams, and focus on delivering a superior customer experience make him an ideal fit for Revalize," said Mark Friedman, Chairman of Revalize and Managing Director of ST6. "We look forward to Mike's leadership and building on the Company's strong momentum, to benefit our team and global customer base."

Revalize has grown substantially under the leadership of Jim Contardi, reaching a broader customer base and expanding its portfolio of high-impact solutions.

"It's been a privilege to support Revalize through its formation and rapid growth over the last two years," said Jim Contardi. "Most gratifying has been building out the depth and capability of our team and targeting new investments to better address the evolving business challenges that our customers are facing. I'm grateful that Mike shares a passion for our space and appreciates the company's culture - I'm confident he'll take Revalize to the next level."

"On behalf of the Revalize Board of Directors, we want to thank Jim for his leadership and unparalleled commitment to driving value for customers, team members and partners alike," said Hythem El-Nazer, a Managing Director at TA. "While the Company's vision and values remain the same, we are excited to enter a new phase of our growth journey in partnership with Mike and the entire Revalize leadership team," added JB Brian, Partner at Hg.

About Revalize

Founded in 2021, Revalize is the premier idea-to-cash solution on a journey to reshape the future of manufacturing - powering greater outcomes for businesses who design, model, develop and sell, with a portfolio of industry-leading CAD, PLM, and CPQ solutions. The Company serves more than 15,000 customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates and Hg. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About Hg

Hg support the building of sector-leading enterprises that supply businesses with critical software applications or workflow services, delivering a more automated workplace for their customers. This industry is characterised by digitisation trends that are in early stages of adoption and are set to transform the workplace for professionals over decades to come. Hg's support combines deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources, together providing compelling support to entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale their business – businesses that are well invested, enduring and serve their customers well. With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, Hg's 400 employees and $65bn in funds under management support a portfolio of more than 45 businesses, worth over $120 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 100,000 employees, consistently growing revenues at more than 20% annually. If you'd like to see more, check Hg out at www.hgcapital.com.

About ST6

ST6 is an elite team of software operating executives that partner with private equity sponsors to transform software companies and accelerate value creation.

