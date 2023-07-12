RAFFLES SECURES #2 POSITION AS BEST HOTEL BRAND IN THE WORLD IN THE TRAVEL + LEISURE 2023 WORLD'S BEST AWARDS

Raffles Doha (CNW Group/Raffles Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

Raffles Singapore (CNW Group/Raffles Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

Raffles London at The OWO © Model Works (CNW Group/Raffles Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

Raffles Udaipur (CNW Group/Raffles Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Raffles Hotels & Resorts is excited to announce it has been awarded the coveted #2 position in the Best Hotel Brand category in the 2023 World's Best Awards by Travel + Leisure, upholding the legendary brand's status as a foremost leader in luxury hospitality. With an outstanding score of 98.59, the announcement marks the highest ranking awarded to the brand by Travel + Leisure, and is a testament to Raffles' sustained vision, service and standards. The World's Best Awards is an annual survey by Travel + Leisure readers of their favourite travel experiences around the world - from top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

"We are proud and honoured to receive this recognition from the readers of Travel + Leisure, which is a celebration of the very best in hospitality worldwide," said Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles & Orient Express. "This prestigious accolade reflects the outstanding work of our skilled and passionate hotel teams around the globe, and their commitment to providing guests with exemplary service and unforgettable experiences every time they visit. Our ambition is to lead within the ultra luxury space and are dedicated to moving the industry forward with immersive cultural activities, innovative wellness offerings, and elevated dining experiences that take the guest journey to the next level."

Since the opening of the brand's first hotel in 1887 – Raffles Singapore - Raffles Hotels & Resorts has remained amongst the most legendary names in hospitality and is known for setting a new standard for luxury service the world over. Its fabled hotels are found in carefully chosen destinations, such as Paris, Dubai, Doha, Phnom Penh, Warsaw, and Udaipur. Beyond these acclaimed locales, and many others, Raffles will continue to raise the bar with highly anticipated openings set for later this year including Raffles London at The OWO, Raffles Macau, Raffles Bahrain and its first hotel and residences in North America, Raffles Boston. As Raffles grows and reaches new destinations, each hotel will remain distinctly Raffles, infused with the same spirit of adventure, luxury, and sublime service that has been carried forward with the brand since its inception during the Golden Age of Travel.

In recognition of the outstanding calibre of individual Raffles properties, Travel + Leisure South East Asia also awarded several Raffles hotels in its respective Asia Pacific Luxury awards. Top rankings were awarded across a number of categories including Raffles Singapore as #1 Best City Hotel in Singapore, Raffles Le Royal Phnom Penh #1 Best Hotel Pool in Cambodia, and the Five Senses of Wellness Retreat at Raffles Bali named #4 Best Experience in Asia.

About Raffles

Raffles Hotels & Resorts, founded in Singapore in 1887, is where heritage meets modern hotelcraft. Raffles hotels, resorts and residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At landmark addresses around the world, Raffles' well-travelled guests and residents enjoy experiences that are culturally enriching, intellectually stimulating and always respectful of local communities, heritage and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, and Bali; with flagship openings upcoming in London, Boston and Macau. Progressively shaping the future of luxury hospitality as part of Accor, Raffles benefits from a world-class infrastructure and is a participating brand in the Group's lifestyle loyalty and guest recognition programme, ALL - Accor Live Limitless.

