Fisher Brothers Unveils Wynhouse Miami, Mixed-Use Multifamily Development in Wynwood

The mixed-use multifamily development will feature 308 rental residences, approximately 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and paseo space and nearly 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities

Wynhouse Miami represents the third residential development under the Fisher Brothers' design-forward House brand

MIAMI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Brothers, a fourth-generation real estate company that owns, manages and operates unique spaces across the country, today announced the start of construction of Wynhouse Miami, a mixed-use multifamily development in the heart of Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Wynhouse Miami will rise eight stories and offer 308 rental residences, approximately 26,000 square feet of ground floor retail and paseo space and nearly 25,000 square feet of expansive indoor and outdoor amenities. Renderings can be accessed here (credit: Fisher Brothers).

The exterior of Wynhouse Miami will display public artwork and feature public passageways to encourage pedestrians to engage with the building, community spaces and ground-floor retail. (PRNewswire)

Located at 2200 NW First Avenue, this highly-amenitized development will transform the thriving Wynwood neighborhood with grand displays of public art across its facade and two public passageways, known as paseos, that will encourage pedestrians to engage with the building, community spaces and ground-floor retail. The project is being built by Suffolk Construction and substantial completion is anticipated for January 2025. $117.5 million in financing was jointly provided by JP Morgan Chase and affiliates of Canyon Partners. Additionally, the company selected Wynhouse Miami for its first-ever offering on CrowdStreet, the online real estate crowdfunding platform. This opportunity is still ongoing.

Wynhouse Miami is Fisher Brothers' latest multifamily development within its House brand, a collection of highly-amenitized, design-forward properties purpose built to fit into the contextual fabric of the neighborhood in which it resides. Earlier projects completed as part of the House brand include House 39, which features 297 residences in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City and Station House, which offers 378 apartments in Washington DC.

"Wynwood is a thriving neighborhood buzzing with energy at any given moment," said Winston Fisher, Partner at Fisher Brothers. "We are excited to unveil our latest project in Fisher Brothers' House brand of design-forward residential communities that complement the existing culture and liveliness of the neighborhood with a project of such distinct, innovative character. It's been a pleasure working with the design team to bring our eclectic vision for Wynhouse Miami to life."

Designed by ID & Design International (IDDI), Wynhouse Miami's residences range from 474 to 1,405 square feet and feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, along with select penthouse units. IDDI implemented neutral tones with bold, colorful accents within the units' interiors to complement the artistic, diverse community of Wynwood.

"As a South Florida-based interior design firm specializing in hospitality and multifamily developments, we took a deep dive approach to the design of Wynhouse Miami based on our fundamental understanding of the specific demographics and characteristics of this unique market," said Sherif Ayad, President and CEO of ID & Design International. "This intimate knowledge of the Miami lifestyle resulted in modern residences that reflect the one-of-a-kind, inspired vibe of Wynwood."

Building architect Nichols Architects meticulously examined Wynwood's existing culture and rich history while designing the project. Known for its captivating graffiti street art, the Wynwood neighborhood has evolved from an abandoned warehouse zone into a thriving district with hidden entrances, surprising corridors and a network of connected alleyways – elements that became the starting point for the design of Wynhouse Miami. Nichols Architects incorporated two paseos that will enhance the pedestrian experience and increase connectivity for the neighborhood by allowing residents and the public to flow through the ground-floor community spaces and enjoy the retail offerings.

"The project pays homage to the industrial, craft-oriented nature of the historic neighborhood," said Andrew James, Principal of Nichols Architects. "At the same time, the contemporary identity of Wynwood is being reinforced by the paseos, which will enhance the pedestrian realm, and the application of art throughout the development, which integrates a special emphasis on how the art will be perceived from the street and surrounding area."

Wynhouse Miami will feature thoughtfully-curated indoor and outdoor amenities designed by award-winning interdisciplinary architecture and design firm Rockwell Group to emulate the bustling arts and culture scene in Wynwood. Located on the lobby, second floor and roof, the building's amenities are active spaces that will enhance the lifestyle of residents, acting as an extension of their homes. Upon entering the lobby level, residents will be greeted by an eclectic and artistic lounge. The second floor features a lawn area, fitness center, co-working lounge with meeting and individual conference rooms, entertainment lounge, creative lounge and expo kitchen, all of which are connected by a multi-story, indoor-outdoor courtyard that will be wrapped with planters and seating to create a peaceful sanctuary for residents. On the rooftop, residents will enjoy a pool, spa, outdoor entertainment space and barbeque area, boasting sweeping views of the exciting surrounding neighborhood and the nearby skyline of Downtown Miami.

"Wynwood is like a contemporary art museum turned inside out," said David Rockwell, Founder and President of Rockwell Group. "We wanted to bring the energy and creativity of the streets into Wynhouse Miami, with a celebration of industrial materials that link the lounges, bars, and courtyards to the history of the area."

"Wynwood is one of the largest and most prominent creative communities in the United States that has undergone a transformation over the past few years. We are thrilled to welcome a new project to continue to shape the neighborhood's next chapter that pays homage to its unique and distinct character," said Manny Gonzalez, Executive Director of the Wynwood Business Improvement District.

National enterprise and builder Suffolk was chosen for its successful track record on complex and sophisticated projects and its reputation as a respected and successful general contractor in Florida. Known for its client service and diversification across sectors, Suffolk is an industry-leader in innovation and leveraging new technologies that elevate the construction process and contribute to more predictable outcomes.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Fisher Brothers and our partners as we transform the vision of this project into reality," said Jay Fayette, President of Suffolk East Coast Florida. "Our team is thrilled to implement Suffolk's unique approach to construction and sophisticated technologies to help deliver a seamless and predictable project for our client and a mixed-use building that will make the community proud."

Fisher Brothers has a longstanding commitment to delivering innovative, thoughtful developments that celebrate and enhance the community's character. Wynhouse Miami represents this tradition and is reflective of the firm's active expansion to key markets throughout the U.S. Recently, the firm announced that the AREA15 district in Las Vegas, home to immersive retail and entertainment, will expand by 20 acres, anchored by a year-round, horror themed attraction from Universal Parks and Resorts.

Media Contact:

BerlinRosen, fbmc@berlinrosen.com

About Fisher Brothers

For more than a century, Fisher Brothers has excelled in real estate innovation, developing, owning and operating unique spaces that enable people to thrive. From cutting-edge building design to neighborhood-defining art installations, Fisher Brothers leverages each real estate asset to create one-of-a-kind spaces for people to live, work and play. Fisher Brothers currently owns and operates commercial, residential and experiential retail assets in New York City, Las Vegas, Washington, DC, Miami and Orlando. As part of its House brand – a collection of highly-amenitized, design-forward properties developed with the intent to foster community and creativity – Fisher Brothers completed House 39 in 2017 and Station House in 2015. For additional information about Fisher Brothers, please visit the company's website at www.fisherbrothers.com.

About Nichols Architects

Over the past 50 years, Nichols Architects has been involved in the planning and design of more than $5.0 billion in new and rehab construction. Nichols Architects and its consultants have become internationally recognized in the planning and architectural design of mixed-use center and world-class hotels and resorts, as well as high-end residential, commercial and retail. The firm's project experience includes resort and urban hotels, condo hotels, office buildings, high-rise residential, retail facilities, and mixed-use developments which are located throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Bahamas, Central America, South America, and Mexico.

About ID & Design International

As a cross-disciplined and international team of design professionals, IDDI is comprised of some of the most creative minds in environmental design, all contributing to their recognition as one of the premier leading design firms in the industry. The firm specializes in all aspects of interior design, but most notably commercial interior design, construction documents, lighting design, master planning, exterior concepts, wayfinding, and signage.

About Rockwell Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 300-person firm merges performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Inspired by theater, technology, and high-end craft, the firm creates a unique narrative for each project, ranging from restaurants, hotels, and resorts to cultural and educational institutions, to airport terminals, festivals, museum exhibitions, and Broadway sets. Honors and recognition include the 2016 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; two Emmy Awards for production design for the Oscars (2021 and 2010) the AIANY President's Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award. For more information, please visit www.rockwellgroup.com.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America's Contractor – is a national company with more than $5.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,600 employees, and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York City, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, government, mission critical and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR's list of "Top CM-at-Risk Contractors." For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fisher Brothers