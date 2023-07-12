'Covers.com launches new page tracking the performance of sports bettors in legal US states'

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covers.com have released a new page on their website that will chart the performance of sports bettors in every legal and regulated state in the US.

The 'Winningest Sports Bettors by State' product will rank the bettors of all legal states by their performance against sportsbooks in their respective territories monthly starting from January 2023.

Prior to that, the industry-first page depicts the annual performance of bettors by state since 2019 but updates will make it more granular in the near future.

Covers calculates performance by taking the handle of sportsbooks in each state and subtracting the amount that was paid out for winning bets. This resulting figure is the gross revenue, or 'hold', and provides the most transparent picture for how bettors fared.

For example, if there was $100 of betting at New York sportsbooks during January, and operators earned $10 in revenue during the month, then New York's hold was 10%. If sportsbooks in

Pennsylvania had a hold of 8% during January, but operators in Ohio had a 10% win rate, then we say Pennsylvania bettors were better. This is because the hold for Keystone State books was weaker than their Buckeye State counterparts, suggesting bettors did better during the month.

Brandon DuBreuil, Head of Content at Covers, said, "We're excited for the insights that this page will provide as the regulated industry continues to grow across the U.S, having already uncovered the fact that bettors from Nevada were the sharpest each year from 2019-2022."

"Las Vegas has long been known as the betting capital of the country and we've proven its bettors have lived up to that reputation, but it will be fun to see if another state can knock them off the number one spot in 2023."

The announcement of this page follows the June release of Covers' 'Sports Betting Revenue Tracker', a resource which tracks the monthly revenue of all the sportsbooks state-by-state.

About Covers.com

Founded in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Covers.com is the go-to source for sports betting information in North America. Trusted by 20 million users a year, the company has been going strong since 1995, building a team of experienced leaders and forging an integrity-led brand in an industry where that's not always the norm.

A global heavyweight with big ambitions and a shared commitment to people and culture, Covers continues to expand rapidly with the intention of bringing our expertise to more users than ever before.

