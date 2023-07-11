Streamlining assessment of health-related social needs (HRSN) supports New York State Medicaid efforts.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hixny recently released an update (2.7.0) to its patient record snapshot application that gives healthcare providers integrated access to the well-respected Accountable Health Communities Health-Related Social Needs Screening (AHC HRSN) tool. The screening allows providers to identify social determinants of health (SDOH), such as food and housing insecurity, or insufficient transportation, that affect a patient's physical or mental condition. Providers can then use Hixny's existing functionality to refer that person for services.

Hixny Releases Updated Snapshot App to Integrate Social and Medical Patient Care

A provider may email or text the assessment to a patient before an upcoming appointment, or they can complete the assessment together during an office visit. Responses are recorded and available to view through Hixny—meaning that providers can also see previous assessments conducted at other Hixny-connected facilities, allowing them to gauge change over time. Since Hixny's snapshot app is available in many major electronic health records (EHR) systems, providers can launch and review assessments without navigating away from a patient's open health record.

"The social referral tool we released last year and the new assessment tool give providers using Hixny an advantage in meeting requirements anticipated to be part of the state's Section 1115 Medicaid Waiver extension," said Mark McKinney, Hixny's CEO.

New York's 1115 Medicaid waiver, which also gave rise to the successful multi-year Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program, allows the state to operate a managed care program that improves health access, quality and costs for low-income and at-risk residents. If approved, the waiver extension will call for healthcare providers to increase their attention to the social needs of Medicaid members through the use of standardized screening tools like the AHC HRSN.

"We've been developing these tools with the input of those on the front lines," McKinney said. "When the extension is approved, as we believe it will be, providers using Hixny will be positioned to meet the new requirements."

About Hixny

Hixny is the nonprofit electronic health information network (HIN) serving Eastern New York and parts of Vermont. Its secure technology allows healthcare consumers and providers to access health records in real time, focusing on collaboration to innovate, integrate and transform data into simple and actionable solutions. Hixny makes it easier to take actions that improve patient outcomes, enhance value and advance health equity.

