ChromaCode Announces Commercial Availability of HDPCR-based Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Assay

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable solutions for laboratories, patients and physicians, today announced an early-access commercial launch of a non-small-cell lung cancer assay based on innovative High Definition PCR (HDPCR™) technology. Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common cancer of the lung, accounting for approximately 85% of the more than 230,000 lung cancer diagnoses in the United States each year, and has a five-year survival rate of only 25.4 %, according to the National Cancer Institute.

ChromaCode (PRNewswire)

Targeted therapies have improved NSCLC survival rates in recent years, yet only about 50% of patients undergo timely biomarker testing of driver mutations to receive targeted treatment. Obstacles include cost, lack of local testing facilities, slow turnaround time for results, and insufficient or poor-quality tissue samples. ChromaCode's HDPCR assay panel detects actionable NSCLC variants in nine relevant genes using amplitude modulation and multi-spectral encoding, it requires only low sample input, and with reduced workflow complexity and cloud-based analysis, it allows for results generation in less than four hours (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.05.04.539400v1).

"The Early Access launch is a major milestone achievement for ChromaCode showcasing our oncology genomics platform; we are excited to announce the commercial availability of the NSCLC assay panel today" said Mark McDonough, Chief Executive Officer of ChromaCode. "The ChromaCode team is committed to positively impacting both the survival rates and the quality of life of the patients that we are privileged to serve. We endeavor to do this by providing our physician and laboratory partners with high quality, fast, lower cost solutions such as the ChromaCode HDPCR Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Assay to expand options for faster, targeted treatment."

HDPCR technology is a revolutionary approach allowing for deep multiplexing of actionable biomarkers in a single, rapid, cost-effective assay for multiple sample types on standard laboratory dPCR platforms, with applications in oncology, organ transplant monitoring, and other areas of genomics.

ChromaCode Cloud complements HDPCR by providing quality insights and enhancing lab performance. Harnessing the power of proprietary signal processing data algorithms, this intuitive and user-friendly cloud-based solution offers an integrated platform for seamless result analysis, secure data management, and efficient reporting.

About ChromaCode

ChromaCode is an innovator in genomics with a multiplexing platform that is driving integration from laboratories to physicians to patients, connecting them to the right treatment through its proven HDPCR™ multiplexing platform. This adaptable technology expands the accessibility of diagnostic applications to patient communities with a cost effective and scalable dPCR-based solution compatible with existing instrumentation and using standard workflows. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact- ChromaCode

David Schull

Russo Partners

858-717-2310

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChromaCode, Inc.