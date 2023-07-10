MCRA Announces Foundational Sponsorship of the AAOS OrthoPitch Technology Competition

Inaugural event to take place during AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting in San Francisco

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device focused regulatory advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Trial Operations, Reimbursement and Market Access, Healthcare Compliance, Cybersecurity, Quality Assurance, and Japan Distribution Logistics (DMAH) is pleased to announce its foundational sponsorship of OrthoPitch, a technology competition for early and mid-stage companies with novel, innovative and potentially disruptive product concepts or solutions for improving existing standards or orthopedic care. OrthoPitch will take place during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2024 Annual Meeting in San Francisco, happening February 12-16.

"Being the foundational sponsor of OrthoPitch allows MCRA to be at the forefront of innovation to continue our mission of providing patients access to novel orthopedic medical devices," said David Lown, MCRA's President. "We are excited to work with AAOS on the first ever OrthoPitch event at AAOS 2024 and bring awareness to new companies in the industry."

Presented by MCRA and AAOS, OrthoPitch provides companies the opportunity to participate in a multi-stage, rapid pitch competition. Every OrthoPitch submission will be thoroughly reviewed by a panel of industry experts and members of the AAOS Devices, Biologics and Technology Committee. The top three submissions will be invited to pitch their concepts live during the AAOS Annual Meeting, with one concept earning bragging rights along with other prizes.

OrthoPitch submissions are open now through July 27, 2023. To apply and learn more about the application criteria and review process, click here. Registration for the AAOS Annual Meeting opens October 18, 2023.

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device, diagnostics and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its client's industry experience, integrating its six business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, quality assurance, and distribution logistics to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from innovation conception to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, New York, NY, and Tokyo, Japan and serves nearly 1,000 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, biologics, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, anesthesia, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, oncology, general and plastic surgery, urology, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices and medical device cybersecurity. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specialized in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

About the AAOS: With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter,

LinkedIn and Instagram.

