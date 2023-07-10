Madison International Realty Announces 2023 Partnership with Project Destined

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison International Realty and Project Destined are pleased to announce their continuing partnership which has been in place since 2020. Over the course of this partnership, Madison and Project Destined had the opportunity to impact hundreds of students, helping to prepare the next generation of leaders in the commercial real estate industry.

Project Destined, a leading social impact platform, works with more than 2,500 participants per year to provide training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Madison, a leading real estate private equity firm, has been able to participate and host events such as mentoring sessions, case study preparation, student internships, and networking sessions, among other events, over the course of the partnership. The goal of these events has been to enhance career opportunities by training and mentoring students across a spectrum of communities.

"We continue to focus our commitment to attracting and developing diverse talent, and emphasizing the importance of mentorship to the Madison team in how they spend their time teaching and coaching Project Destined mentees," said Ronald Dickerman, President and Founder of Madison International Realty.

This collaboration provides students with opportunities to partner with professionals in the real estate industry and to develop key skills and to design pathways in preparation to launch their careers in commercial real estate. Madison is excited for the continued partnership projects and looks forward to working together in 2023.

About Madison International Realty

Madison International Realty is a leading liquidity provider to real estate investors worldwide. Madison provides equity capital for real estate owners and investors seeking to monetize embedded equity, to replace capital partners seeking an exit and to recapitalize balance sheets. The firm provides equity for recapitalizations, partner buyouts and capital infusions; and acquires joint venture, limited partner, and co-investment interests as principals. Madison invests in secondary transactions and focuses on existing properties and portfolios in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Madison has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, where the firm operates under the name of Madison International Realty GmbH.

About Project Destined

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com .

