INTRODUCING FREY RANCH® FARM STRENGTH UNCUT BOURBON

FALLON, Nev., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frey Ranch® Distillery today announced the release of a new permanent expression in its award-winning American Whiskey portfolio – Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon. Bottled at cask strength, the new non-chill filtered, small batch whiskey is produced using 100% of the slow-grown grains that are grown, harvested, milled, distilled on the Frey Ranch farm year-round. Proudly using the corn, wheat, barley, and rye that Co-Founder and Whiskey Farmer Colby Frey cultivates has become a hallmark of the brand - and the driving force behind Frey Ranch's explosive growth in Nevada and California. Today, Frey Ranch is the #1 selling ultra-premium bourbon in Nevada and one of the largest whiskey producers on the West Coast.

At 124.3 proof and aged for an average of five years, Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon utilizes the same mash bill as the flagship four grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 66.6% Dent Corn, 10% Winter Wheat, 11.4% Winter Rye and 12% Two Row Barley. As a cask strength bourbon, the tasting experience differs from the flagship 90 proof experience with robust notes of caramelized, brulé, and hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. On the palate, the whiskey opens with a mélange of flavors – from birthday cake frosting and glazed butter cake to cloves, orange creamsicle and dried stone fruit. The finish delivers a sublime yet subtle hint of smoke and black cherry.

"Every time we blend a batch of our flagship Frey Ranch Four Grain Straight Bourbon, we taste it at cask strength before we proof it down. That uncut liquid is always a big hit with our distillery team. We're excited to now offer the Farm Strength version of the signature whiskey that put Frey Ranch on the map with our grain-forward approach. For the best tasting experience, we recommend a side-by-side comparison of our signature 90-proof against this new uncut version."

Using his own slow-grown grains that take Northern Nevada's climate, topography and terroir into consideration provides Colby with almost unlimited freedom to experiment with different grain varieties and blends. Valuing a common-sense approach to sustainable farming, Colby, with Master Distiller Russell Wedlake, built a distillery born from a desire to create a distinctive, long-lasting product from the quality grains the Frey family has been growing and perfecting for generations. The new Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon is another prime example of Frey Ranch's commitment to centering its whiskey enterprise around their grains and farming background first and foremost.

Available in California, Nevada, at the Frey Ranch Tasting Room and online at www.freyranch.com, Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $79.99 for a 750 ml bottle. In 2023, Frey Ranch will expand its footprint with availability in Arizona, Ohio, and Georgia.

ABOUT FREY RANCH DISTILLERY:

Frey Ranch Distillery was founded in 2006 by Colby and Ashley Frey on the Frey family's 1,500-acre farm in Fallon, Nevada. The family has a deep history of farming in Northern Nevada that dates back over 150 years and continues today with Frey Ranch Distillery, the state's only distillery to grow 100% of its whiskey grains on-site. Frey Ranch is a year-round working farm that also offers tours and tastings to the public every Saturday from 12-4 p.m. To learn more, visit freyranch.com.

