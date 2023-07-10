Curaleaf Unveils Strategic National Rebrand of Select™

Launches Select Briq – All-In-One, Two-Gram Proprietary Vape

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today unveiled the strategic national rebrand of its Select cannabis lifestyle brand across 15 U.S. states. Additionally, the Company announced the launch of Select's all-in-one, two-gram proprietary vape technology, Select Briq, as well as the expansion of its Select X Bites edibles portfolio with the launch of Live Rosin X Bites and High Dose X Bites.

Select's elevated visual identity coincides with the realignment of its product portfolio and refined focus on the core categories of premium oils, cutting edge hardware and next-level edibles. Dedicated to expanding access to innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Select offers a full suite of potent and flavorful products to elevate the experiences of culture-forward consumers across medical and adult-use markets.

The national rebrand of Select coincides with the launch of Select Briq, a proprietary vape that reimagines the cannabis experience for everyday consumers. Developed in partnership with Advanced Vapor Devices, Select Briq is an all-in-one, two-gram vape filled with Select's best-selling oils, Select Essentials and Select Elite. At launch, Select Briq will be available in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania with additional markets to follow in the coming months. Select Briq joins the brand's proprietary hardware portfolio following the launch of Select Cliq in March 2022.

Select's X Bites edibles line, infused with the brand's award-winning cannabis oil and proprietary encapsulation technology, will also expand to include Live Rosin X Bites and High Dose X Bites. Utilizing solventless live rosin and full-spectrum cannabinoids, Live Rosin X Bites are the truest representation of flower in edible form, while High Dose X Bites provide "seasoned explorers" with up to 50mg THC per bar and 10mg THC per piece for a stronger and longer cannabis experience. In the coming months, Live Rosin X Bites will launch in Arizona and Florida, while High Dose X Bites will launch in Arizona and Michigan followed by additional markets in the near future.

"It is with great pride and excitement that we introduce the revitalized Select brand," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "As the cannabis market continues to mature, Curaleaf remains committed to the development of high-quality, innovative cannabis brands and products that meet the needs of patients and customers at all stages of their cannabis journeys. I applaud our dedicated team members and strategic partners who have been working diligently to bring the Select rebrand to fruition."

"At the core of the Select rebrand are significant data-driven consumer insights and a desire to optimize and differentiate our best-in-class CPG portfolio," said Kate Lynch, EVP of Marketing at Curaleaf. "The future of relaxation and socialization is not just about alcohol anymore. We see Select's role as helping to drive the normalization and destigmatization of cannabis and celebrating personal choice while delivering high-quality products that fit into people's lives in a way that makes sense for them."

Select is currently available in 15 states including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah. To learn more about Select's product portfolio, state-by-state product availability, or to find a dispensary that carries Select near you, please visit www.selectelevated.com.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

