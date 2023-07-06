Telehealth Utilization Overall Decreased Nationally and in Every US Census Region in April 2023

At the Same Time, the Percentage of Asynchronous Telehealth Claim Lines for Hypertension Rose Nationally and in Every Region, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National telehealth utilization decreased 5.4 percent in April 2023, from 5.6 percent of medical claim lines in March to 5.3 percent in April, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker.1 The decrease followed an increase in March 2023. In April, telehealth utilization also decreased in all four US census regions—the Midwest (4.7 percent), Northeast (6.3 percent), South (6.8 percent) and West (6.4 percent). The data represent the privately insured population, including Medicare Advantage and excluding Medicare Fee-for-Service and Medicaid.

Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, April 2023, National, FAIR Health (PRNewswire)

Top Five Telehealth Diagnoses

Mental health conditions, the top-ranking telehealth diagnosis nationally and in every region, rose from 67.4 percent of telehealth claim lines nationally in March 2023 to 68.4 percent in April—the fourth straight month of national increases.

The percentage of telehealth claim lines for the second-place diagnosis, acute respiratory diseases and infections, decreased nationally in April, falling from 3.2 percent in March to 2.7 percent in April. This was the fourth consecutive national monthly decrease for this diagnosis.

Nationally, in April, developmental disorders switched positions with joint/soft tissue diseases and issues in the rankings; developmental disorders rose to third place while joint/soft tissue diseases and issues dropped to fourth place.

Asynchronous Telehealth

In April 2023, among the national top five diagnoses via asynchronous telehealth,2 mental health conditions switched positions with urinary tract infections in the rankings; claims for mental health conditions climbed to third place while those for urinary tract infections fell to fourth place.

In April, the percentage of asynchronous telehealth claim lines rose for hypertension nationally and in every region. Nationally, the percentage rose significantly from 9.7 percent in March to 12.5 percent in April. Hypertension rose from second to first place in the West and from fourth to second place in the South. It maintained its position nationally (second place) and in the other regions—second place in the Northeast and first in the Midwest.

In April, sleep disorders climbed in the rankings of asynchronous telehealth diagnoses from fifth to fourth place in the Northeast and from fourth to second place in the West. Diabetes mellitus rose in the rankings in three regions: from fifth to third place in the Midwest, from fourth to third place in the Northeast and from fifth to fourth place in the West.

Audio-Only Telehealth Usage

In April 2023, utilization of audio-only telehealth services decreased in rural and urban areas nationally and in every region except the West, where it fell in rural areas but rose in urban areas.

Telehealth Cost Corner

For April 2023, the Telehealth Cost Corner spotlighted the cost of CPT®3 99213, established patient office or other outpatient visit, 20-29 minutes. Nationally, the median charge amount for this service when rendered via telehealth was $167.77, and the median allowed amount was $89.70.4

About the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker

Launched in May 2020 as a free service, the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker uses FAIR Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. An interactive map of the four US census regions allows the user to view an infographic on telehealth in a specific month in the nation as a whole or in individual regions. Each infographic shows month-to-month changes in volume of telehealth claim lines and audio-only telehealth usage (urban versus rural); the Telehealth Cost Corner, which presents a specific telehealth procedure code with its median charge amount and median allowed amount; and that month's top five telehealth diagnoses and top five diagnoses via asynchronous telehealth.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "We welcome sharing these varying windows into telehealth utilization as it continues to evolve. This is one of the many ways we pursue our healthcare transparency mission."

For the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, click here.

1 A claim line is an individual service or procedure listed on an insurance claim.

2 Asynchronous telehealth is telehealth in which data are stored and forwarded (e.g., blood pressure or other cardiac-related readings transmitted electronically; A1c levels transmitted electronically).

3 CPT © 2022 American Medical Association (AMA). All rights reserved.

4 A charge amount is the provider's undiscounted fee, which a patient may have to pay when the patient is uninsured, or when the patient chooses to go to a provider who does not belong to the patient's plan's network. An allowed amount is the total fee paid to the provider under an insurance plan. It includes the amount that the health plan pays and the part the patient pays under the plan's in-network cost-sharing provisions (e.g., copay or coinsurance if the patient has met the deductible).

