PENTAX MEDICAL ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DAVID HARRISON AS THE NEW PRESIDENT FOR THE AMERICAS

MONTVALE, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Harrison as President of the Americas.

Effective July 1, 2023, Mr. Harrison assumed the role of President following the departure of Ojas A. Buch. Mr. Harrison will lead the PENTAX Medical team in its continued mission to improve patient outcomes and enrich the patient and provider experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes. We extend our best wishes to Mr. Buch for his future endeavors.

David joined PENTAX Medical in September 2014 and has over 30 years of experience working in medical device, pharmaceuticals, and consumer healthcare product companies in sales, marketing, and general management leadership roles in Canada and the USA. Within PENTAX Medical, he has led the company as President of PENTAX Canada Inc. and Chief Commercial Officer Americas serving for USA, Canada, and Latin Americas markets. His leadership will greatly help PENTAX Medical realize its true potential, with our customers and patients at the center of all activities.

"With extensive healthcare industry experience, David is a transformative leader with deep knowledge and appreciation for customer needs, systems integration, therapeutic devices, service, and innovation," stated Rainer Burkard, Global President of PENTAX Medical. "We look forward to David's leadership in driving the launch of our new product platforms in GI and ENT that are under review by the FDA for clearance; platforms that will substantially address the triple aim needs of health care providers and patients. Under his leadership, in close collaboration with our global teams, we will further deepen customer engagement and exchange with our R&D teams in the coming years."

"I am proud to serve PENTAX Medical alongside a dedicated team in the Americas. There are many opportunities to grow partnerships with customers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts in serving our patients. It is through collaboration and innovation that PENTAX Medical anticipates and solves the challenges of our customers," stated David Harrison. "I look forward to working with our team in advancing the PENTAX Medical mission to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on Quality, Innovation, and Simplicity."

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support. Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations. For more information, please visit www.pentaxmedical.com.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 36,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PENTAX Medical