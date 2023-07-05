NEW SUSTAINABILITY REPORT RELEASED BY THE KETER GROUP

Global leader in producing innovative and sustainable, resin-based products continues to drive change and advance sustainability commitments

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keter , the innovative global leader in durable consumer lifestyle solutions for in and around the home, has released its fourth-annual Sustainability Report for 2022 . The report outlines the brand's latest achievements, progress and future sustainability commitments for 2025 to help shape Keter's relentless pursuit of solving the needs of today, while shaping and innovating for tomorrow.

As a brand fueled by sustainable innovation, Keter recognizes the fundamental responsibility we owe to our planet, society and future generations, and the 2022 Sustainability Report is a testament to the collective impact Keter is making toward building a more sustainable future.

Key highlights and sustainability milestones from the 2022 Sustainability Report includes:

Keter increased the use of recycled content in our production to 41.8%, compared to 39% in 2021

Five of our plants achieved zero waste to landfills, representing 18% of our production output

Keter reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 2%, with a cumulative reduction of 22% since 2018

Keter recycled or reused 80% of our total waste

Three core pillars guide Keter's sustainability pledge: Better Products for Better Places, Better Planet and Better Business. Each commitment aims to positively contribute to a prosperous future for people around the globe, and most importantly, for the planet.

Better Products for Better Places: Deliver affordable, innovative lifestyle solutions for different people and places and advance a circular economy through use of recycled content and recyclable design.

Better Planet: Mitigate climate change risk through operational efficiencies and environmentally positive actions throughout our supply chain.

Better Business: Deliver business and social value through ethical conduct, an engaged workforce, and community investment.

"The Keter Group's operational reach spans across 115 countries, giving us the global scale to empower and positively impact consumers around the world," said Alejandro Pena, CEO at The Keter Group. "We're a brand driven to invent – we challenge our material engineers and technical experts to tirelessly seek the most innovative technologies to build and create with sustainable materials. The 2022 sustainability report serves as evidence of the collective impact we are making toward constructing a more sustainable future."

To learn more about Keter's Everyday Sustainability Pledge and review the full 2022 Sustainability Report, visit www.keter.com/en-us/sustainability.html .

About Keter

At Keter, we create extraordinary lifestyle products that enable our customers to enjoy each and every moment they spend at home. With sustainability at our core, we design with the most innovative technologies to offer an extensive range of patio and backyard furniture, indoor and outdoor storage solutions, and household organization products known for their durability, beautiful design, and unparalleled functionality. We're not just developing solutions that work today and improve tomorrow, we're shaping what's next for a better day. With products available in over 100 countries and support centers across all global markets, our scale enables us to meet the diverse home needs of consumers everywhere around the world. For more, visit keter.com.

