Steward Partners Celebrates 10 Years of Independence

The partnership was incorporated on July 3, 2013

to help wirehouse and bank advisors declare their independence

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, proudly celebrates the tenth anniversary of the firm's founding on July 3, 2013, which was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the date that the Continental Congress began debating the Declaration of Independence. In the past decade, the firm has grown to include more than 200 independent advisors in 40 offices located from coast to coast and nearly $30 billion in assets under administration.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group) (PRNewswire)

"It's somewhat fitting that we launched our partnership, which allows advisors to declare their independence, in conjunction with the holiday where we celebrate America's independence," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "The key to our phenomenal growth has been our equity partnership business model which gives advisors the freedom to do what's truly best for their clients backed by the support of our entire network. We fully expect the next 10 years to be even more fruitful as we continue to implement our long-term strategy."

"We are fully committed to helping our partners grow their businesses to reach their full potential by continually providing enhancements to our platform and through strategic alliances with firms that can contribute to that mission," added Hy Saporta, President, Chief Operating Officer, Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "That was the impetus behind many of our biggest moves, including adding our own broker-dealer through the acquisition of Umpqua Investments and giving our advisors a multi-custodial option. Whatever we do is for the betterment of our partners and their clients."

Selected Highlights of Steward Partners' 10-Year Evolution:

2013

• Steward Partners LLC launched and welcomed its first advisor in September

2014

• Board of Directors established

2015

• Tops $1 Billion in assets

2016

• Steward Partners RIA registered with SEC

2017

• First Steward Partners Symposium held in Washington, DC

• Recognized as a Fastest Growing Company by Washington Business Journal

2018

• Named to INC. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies

2019

• Receives $50 million minority investment from Cynosure

• Named a Best Place to Work for Advisors by InvestmentNews

2020

• Launches 1099 affiliate program

• Acquires Umpqua Investments with $3.4 Billion AUM

2021

• $100 million investment from The Pritzker Organization

2022

• Launches multi-custodial model

• Secures $140 Million Credit Facility with Apogem Capital

• Recognized as a Best Place to Work by Washington Business Journal 6 years in a row

• 3rd year in a row on Barron's list of Top RIAs

2023

• Reaches close to $30 Billion AUM, with $700 million added in first six weeks of year

Throughout its 10-year history, Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIAs. In 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics for the third consecutive year, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022 as well as two advisors in 2023, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2022. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of April 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com .

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 / 2021 / 2022. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. The 2017 / 2018 / 2019 / 2020 / 2021 / 2022 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor and the Washington Post's Top Workplace awards are not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

Investment News "2019 Top 50 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers", April 2019. The Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers program is a national program managed by Best Companies Group. The survey and recognition program are dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the financial advice/wealth management industry. The final list is based on the following criteria: must be a registered investment adviser (RIA), affiliated with an independent broker-dealer (IBD), or a hybrid doing business through an RIA and must be in business for a minimum of one year and must have a minimum of 15 full-time/part-time employees. The assessment process is compiled in a two part process based on the findings of the employer benefits & policies questionnaire and the employee engagement & satisfaction survey. The results are analyzed and categorized according to 8 Core Focus Areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits and Overall Engagement. Best Companies Group will survey up to 400 randomly selected employees in a company depending on company size. The two data sets are combined and analyzed to determine the rankings. The award is not representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Investment News in exchange for the ranking.

The 2017 / 2018 / 2019 / 2020 / 2021 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor and the Washington Post's Top Workplace awards are not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions for how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

