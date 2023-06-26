Leading Real Estate Tech and Data Platform PunchListUSA Rebrands as BOSSCAT™

CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the real estate platform empowering homeowners with instant estimates and online ordering for home services, announced today the company has been renamed as BOSSCAT™. This new identity aligns with the company's strategy to drive growth beyond "punch list" repairs to comprehensive lifecycle solutions by leveraging exclusive data, new technologies, and personalized insights to serve homeowners, real estate professionals, and investors nationwide.

"Our new phase of growth as BOSSCAT™ marks a major milestone in our journey to transform homeownership, making it more accessible and hassle-free for the 230 million homeowners in America," said BOSSCAT™ CEO and Co-Founder, Min Alexander. "We have evolved to be more than "punch list" in both name and services. Our team, technology, and data applications now serve over 100,000 customers with lifecycle services and products. We are incredibly excited for our future and continued growth as BOSSCAT™."

Over the past two years, the Company has evolved from locally franchised handyman services to a national platform serving over 250 brokerages, over 25 institutional owners and operators, and more recently, services direct to homeowners. BOSSCAT™ has been securing partnerships with leading brokerages, inspection companies, lenders, and related platforms to expand its services for homeowners. In 2022, BOSSCAT™ was selected as the Preferred Partner for the National Association of REALTORS® providing its 1.5 million members with estimates, repairs, and maintenance services.

"The evolution from PunchListUSA to BOSSCAT™ is a testament to the company's transformative leadership team and the growth they are driving through innovative solutions," said Doug Brien, CEO and Founder of Mynd and BOSSCAT™ board member. "Min and her team are successfully executing on their strategy to unify and serve the ecosystem of homeownership – as a true consumer-focused platform."

The rebrand follows the company's oversubscribed $39 million Series A funding round in 2022 and ranking as the 774th fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. 5000.

Previously known as PunchListUSA, BOSSCAT™ is an online real estate platform that digitizes national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. Proprietary technology and property data power the platform to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

BOSSCAT™ has offices in Charleston, South Carolina, and Irvine, California, with operations in 14 major U.S. cities, serving over 100,000 users with continuing growth. The company was recently named for the second consecutive year to HousingWire's Tech 100 list of companies impacting real estate technology.

Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, Second Century Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, the Bielsky Family Office, IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, Solo Capital Management, VentureSouth, and a significant real estate operator and investor.

