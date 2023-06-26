General Dynamics Land Systems receives $712 million order for Stryker DVHA1 vehicles

U.S. Army call-up of 300 more vehicles enhances capability of Stryker brigades

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems announced today that it has been awarded a $712.3 million order by the U.S. Army for 300 Stryker DVHA1 vehicles.

This latest order comes under a five-year contract signed in 2020 that includes an option for a sixth year.

The Army is pursuing enhanced survivability and capability in its Stryker brigades with the technologically advanced DVHA1s.

"The Stryker A1 features a 450-horsepower engine, 60,000-pound suspension, 910-amp alternator and in-vehicle digital network while continuing to provide unprecedented soldier survivability," said Gordon Stein, vice president of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems.

"Stryker is the Army's largest combat vehicle fleet – combat-proven, cost-effective, highly mobile, versatile, sustainable and transportable," said Stein. "We are proud that our innovation, research, development and investment have evolved the Stryker into a next-generation platform for Stryker Brigade Combat Team formations and beyond."

