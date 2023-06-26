Citius Pharmaceuticals to be Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

CRANFORD, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that it is set to be added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the annual reconstitution of Russell US Indexes, effective at the opening of the U.S. equity markets on June 26, 2023.

"We are pleased to be included, once again, in the Russell U.S. Equity Indexes and welcome the enhanced visibility this brings to our diversified late-stage pipeline," stated Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Citius stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used by institutional and retail investors globally and roughly $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to its indexes, including approximately $12.1 trillion benchmarked to the Russell US Equity Indexes. For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL, for which a BLA is under review by the FDA. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. At the end of March 2023, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

ir@citiuspharma.com

908-967-6677 x113

Media Contact:

STiR-communications

Greg Salsburg

Greg@STiR-communications.com

