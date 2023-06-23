The Week in Press Releases: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the world's most influential companies and best travel experiences.
- TIME Reveals its 2023 List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "The annual TIME100 Companies list demonstrates that businesses can be an agent for change. From artificial intelligence to fashion, this list spotlights the innovative companies and visionary leaders that are shaping the world."
- Tripadvisor reveals best travel experiences in the world for 2023
Travelers' Choice Best of the Best "Things to Do" is a definitive list of extraordinary experiences for travelers looking to create memorable moments. The list brings together the very best activities and excursions – from bookable tours and experiences to top attractions that travelers can visit along the way.
- Aerosmith Unveil Career-Spanning Compilation Greatest Hits on Official Aerosmith Store
Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available for pre-order today (June 20) along with a new merch collection, only through the band's official artist store and will be available for pre-order at all other retailers and DSPs on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
- New Survey Reveals What Snacking is Lacking for Today's Consumer
The survey revealed that a majority of general consumers regularly replace meals with snacks, with parents especially likely to "snackstitute." And while taste, nutritional content and convenience top the list of what people are looking for in snacks, fruit, in particular, is a key component of what snackers are missing.
- Lilly to Acquire DICE Therapeutics to Advance Innovation in Immunology
"In combination with its novel technology and expertise in drug discovery, DICE's talented workforce and passion for innovation will enhance our efforts to make life better for people living with devastating autoimmune diseases," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, chief customer officer.
- The Great Exhale™, A Soft Space for Black Women, Launches On Juneteenth
Liz Leiba, Co-Founder of The Great Exhale, said, "Our mission is to provide a nurturing space for Black women around the globe to embark on a journey of self-discovery, self-empowerment, and self-love, while surrounded by a community of sisters to encourage them."
- COLECO Unveils Revival Series: Mini Arcade Machines that Bring Back the Nostalgia of the 80s
The Revival machines feature a full-color LCD display, a powerful new gaming chip set, revamped joystick and accurate action buttons, and the option for AA battery operation or charging via a charger port. The highly-detailed, colorful art wraps add a touch of nostalgia, ensuring that Retro is done right. The Revival Series launches with three captivating titles: Frenzy, Berzerk, and TopRacer.
- Dove Men+Care Highlights Fathers' Most Defining Moments with NEW #CongratsItsADad Campaign
#CongratsItsADad celebrates men who received the ultimate Father's Day gift this year – the birth of their child. Throughout Sunday's holiday, starting at midnight, Dove Men+Care compiled photographs of some of the newest dads in the U.S. and created an agile campaign, encouraging everyone to acknowledge the care of dads and father figures in their lives.
- Air India Finalizes Order for Up to 290 Boeing Single-Aisle and Widebody Jets
At the 2023 Paris Air Show, the companies held a signing ceremony to celebrate the historic purchase of Boeing's market-leading single-aisle and widebody jets to renew and expand Air India's fleet.
- Laugh Factory Launches Series of Benefits To Help Those Affected by Writers' Strike
Laugh Factory is starting a series of benefits at its clubs, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Writer's Guild of America Strike Fund and the Entertainment Community Fund.
- Group Black and NBCUniversal Partner to Accelerate Inclusive Investment Across NBCUniversal's Content Portfolio
Through this partnership, Group Black will have exclusive access to sell ads within premium Peacock AX programming that features Black-led dramas, Black-led comedies, and Black-led cinema, as well as a curated collection of NBCUniversal content that amplifies Black voices.
- HOT DAD SUMMER: New Dating.com Survey Reveals More Women Are Looking to Date Single Dads
"More women are less willing to put up with indecisiveness, uncertainty and immaturity. They're increasingly interested in stability, and in the heightened levels of maturity and responsibility that naturally come with many single fathers and parents," said Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com.
- Great American Eclipse creates flyover video of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse
This flyover animation video simulates the view from a spacecraft 100 miles high chasing the Moon's shadow during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
