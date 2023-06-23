TIAA Bank to become EverBank, a Brand Built on Legacy, Partnership and Forward-Looking Confidence

Bank unveils new branding; home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars to be renamed EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a fresh start built on a legacy of decades of strong performance and innovative client service, TIAA Bank announced that it will become EverBank.

TIAA Bank to become EverBank; home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars to be renamed EverBank Stadium

The return of the EverBank name brings with it a tradition of partnership, reliability and trust, as the bank transitions to new ownership and renews its long-standing commitment to provide a financial advantage to all its nationwide consumer and commercial clients.

As part of change in the bank's name and brand, TIAA Bank Field – home to the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars – will be renamed EverBank Stadium. The name change will take place in advance of the Jaguars' first home game, on September 17.

"The EverBank brand has always represented forward-looking optimism, confidence and trust," said Steve Fischer, TIAA Bank President and CEO. "Our new bank, under a new brand and the EverBank name, embraces that legacy of unmatched service and high-value products that enable our clients to reach their own definition of success."

In November 2022, TIAA announced plans to sell TIAA Bank to private investors with extensive experience in financial services. The transaction will enable the bank to chart an independent future under new ownership as TIAA renews its long-term strategic focus on its core retirement, wealth-management and asset-management businesses. TIAA will retain a minority stake in the bank and remain an ongoing business partner of the bank.

The bank sale transaction is expected to close later this summer. TIAA Bank will become EverBank when the transaction is completed.

The name change will have no impact on bank client accounts or TIAA retirement accounts, and it remains business-as-usual for the many ways the bank services consumer and commercial clients nationwide.

About TIAA Bank

TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides nationwide banking services to consumer and commercial clients through a variety of channels, including online and mobile applications, as well as its Florida-based financial centers. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

