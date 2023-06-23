NYX Professional Makeup Launches New Limited-Edition "Barbie™ The Movie" Collection

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup announced today the launch of the limited-edition "Barbie The Movie" makeup collection in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and in celebration of the upcoming summer event film "Barbie," in theaters this July.

The new movie "Barbie," featuring a star-studded international ensemble, will take audiences to the vibrant world of Barbie Land, where every day is the best day ever and Barbie can be anything she chooses to be, even President! As a brand embedded in diversity and proud artistry for all, NYX Professional Makeup will amplify the film's themes of empowerment through a global campaign featuring a diverse cast of Barbies and Kens, global influencer activations focusing on core brand values of embracing authenticity and diversity, and leveraging creators of all ethnicities, body types, sexual orientations, and genders to bring the collection to life both online and IRL.

The limited-edition assortment is inspired by the vibrant colors and electrifying energy in the movie; featuring two credit card sized mini shadow palettes with a collectible mini Butter Gloss keychain attachment; a mini cheek palette including two blushes and a highlighter to bring the sun-kissed looks from the movie to life; two new shades of Jumbo Eye Pencil sticks in vibrant pink and electric blue to highlight Barbie and Ken's signature colors; Jumbo Lashes featuring wisps of Barbie pink; two Smooth Whip Matte Lip Creams, a Butter Gloss in an exclusive Barbie Land pink shade, and a mirror compact shaped like a flip phone.

To further celebrate the release of the film, NYX Professional Makeup is joining forces with Warner Bros. Discovery, Mattel Philanthropy, and the Barbie Dream Gap Project on a social impact initiative to benefit global humanitarian organization, Save the Children. NYX Professional Makeup is encouraging fans to re-post their custom, Save the Children and Barbie co-branded, immersive Instagram filter to raise awareness for this global girls' empowerment initiative. From July 10 through July 28, 2023, for every time the filter is shared across Instagram, NYX Professional Makeup will donate $1, up to $25,000, to Save the Children, helping them provide access to education and learning tools to hundreds of thousands of girls to empower them to make their dreams a reality.

"As a beauty brand rooted in entertainment, we're thrilled to partner with an iconic studio like Warner Bros. on the new movie Barbie," said Yann Joffredo, Global Brand president of NYX Professional Makeup. "The themes of empowerment and embracing inner beauty in the movie align deeply with our core values of advocating for self-expression and exploring your boldest potential. The new movie release has sparked so much nostalgia among its fans throughout the world and we're excited to play a role in building upon this momentum even more!"

The NYX Professional Makeup "Barbie The Movie" collection is available now at nyxcosmetics.com and will be available at ULTA nationwide on June 25th, followed by a global release across all retailers on July 1.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on www.nyxcosmetics.com.

ABOUT "BARBIE"

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NG/BB Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, "BARBIE." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning 19 July 2023.

ABOUT MATTEL, INC.

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

ABOUT SAVE THE CHILDREN

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the United States and around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfil their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, we are the world's first and leading independent children's organization – transforming lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

NYX Professional Makeup launches a limited-edition “Barbie The Movie” makeup collection in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and in celebration of the upcoming summer event film “Barbie,” in theaters July 21st. NYX Professional Makeup will amplify the film’s themes of empowerment through a global campaign featuring a diverse cast of Barbies and Kens. (PRNewswire)

The NYX Professional Makeup limited-edition Barbie assortment is inspired by the vibrant colors and electrifying energy in the movie. (L to R: Two new shades of Jumbo Eye Pencil sticks in vibrant pink and electric blue; Jumbo Lashes featuring wisps of Barbie pink; Two credit card sized mini shadow palettes with a collectible mini Butter Gloss keychain; A mini cheek palette including two blushes and a highlighter; Two Smooth Whip Matte Lip Creams; A Butter Gloss in an exclusive Barbie Land Pink; A mirror compact shaped like a flip phone). (PRNewswire)

