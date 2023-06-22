Holland America Line Introduces New 'National Geographic Day Tours' to Mediterranean Cruises

Immersive, sustainable tours in Greece, Spain, Turkey and Italy permit guests to explore in-depth at historically and culturally significant sites

SEATTLE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its reputation for immersive travel experiences, Holland America Line has started operating "National Geographic Day Tours" that allow guests to connect more deeply, and in a more sustainable way, with destinations in the Mediterranean. The exclusive shore excursions were developed with National Geographic, a world leader in geography, cartography and exploration.

Beginning this summer, guests sailing on Oosterdam and Nieuw Statendam can participate in National Geographic Day Tours that allow them to discover powerful female figures in Kusadasi, Turkey; experience a day in the life of a marine biologist in Naples, Italy; learn about organic honeybee farms in Rhodes, Greece; and meet local families in Santorini, Greece. Each tour is led by a National Geographic trained guide.

"We are continually looking for enriching and transformative experiences for our guests and the new National Geographic Day Tours are not only immersive, but provide exclusive access and hands-on experiences," said Carole Biencourt, vice president overseeing shore tour experience for Holland America Line. "We are pleased to offer them to guests across our Mediterranean itineraries that visit these ports and will look to expand the program in the near future."

Guests on select sailings in the Mediterranean can now book National Geographic tours online or through a travel advisor.

National Geographic Tours

"A Day in the Life of a Marine Biologist" in Naples, Italy

"Meet the Locals in Santorini" in Santorini, Greece

"Influential Women in Turkey : From Past to Present" in Kusadasi, Turkey

"The Fascinating World of Bees" in Rhodes, Greece

The new National Geographic Day Tours are available on seven-day to 14-day itineraries departing from Trieste (Venice), Italy; Piraeus (Athens), Greece and Barcelona, Spain with stops in Rhodes, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Santorini and Naples.

Best Shore Excursions

Holland America Line's nearly 6,500 unique shore excursions are designed to help guests make the most of each port and deeply connect with the places they visit, as well as have an adventure along the way. From zip lining over a lush jungle canopy or gliding over a glacier pulled by sled dogs to conquering a fear of heights while scaling Sydney Harbour Bridge or moving through the surf atop a graceful horse, Holland America Line's expertly curated tours provide a wide variety of ways to experience and enjoy each port of call.

For foodies and wine aficionados, Holland America Line features shore excursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine. These exceptional tours around the globe show the culinary side of destinations in a special way, combining food and culture with entertaining and unique experiences. Guests can learn how to make authentic Italian pizza in Naples, taste wines at New Zealand's oldest winery, explore Japan's food culture with one of the world's foremost ramen experts or shop with a renowned Barcelona chef and create an extraordinary meal together.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

