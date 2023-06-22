Alan Rosenkoff Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at Pavion

CHANTILLY, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alan Rosenkoff to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Alan Rosenkoff was recently promoted to Cheif Marketing Officer at Pavion. (PRNewswire)

"Alan has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise throughout his tenure at Pavion," said CEO, Joe Oliveri. "His ability to connect with customers, identify market opportunities, and execute effective marketing campaigns has been instrumental in driving our company's success. I have full confidence in Alan's abilities to lead our marketing team and elevate our brand to even greater heights."

Alan and his team were a critical part in the successful relaunch as Pavion in October 2022. A brand that Connects and Protects thousands of customers that operate from 55+ locations and 22 countries across the globe.

As the new CMO, Alan will oversee all aspects of the company's marketing strategies and initiatives, driving growth and brand awareness in the competitive fire, security, and integration landscape.

"I am thrilled and honored to take on this new role as Chief Marketing Officer," said Alan Rosenkoff. "I look forward to leading our talented marketing team and leveraging innovative strategies to elevate our brand, expand our market reach, and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Together, we will drive growth, foster brand loyalty, and reinforce our position as a leader in the industry."

Alan will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies, managing brand positioning, enhancing customer engagement, and driving digital marketing initiatives. He will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment and collaboration, as well as identify new growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape.

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 55+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com.

