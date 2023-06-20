Facemoji Keyboard Awarded Best Social/Lifestyle App for April 2023 by Best Mobile App Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, received the Platinum Award for the 2023 April Contest – Best Social/Lifestyle App, presented by Best Mobile App Awards.

Facemoji allows users to find, design and invent trendy ways to express themselves through its customizable emoji text art and keyboard skins, fonts, preset messages, kaomoji, well-known character sticker packs, AI-assisted messages, DIY capabilities and more.

"Facemoji Keyboard prides itself in providing a place where users can express and share their creativity through community," said Natalia Lin, product lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "This recognition symbolizes our efforts to encourage our users to be their most creative, trendy selves and to share their creativity with others through features such as DIY text art as well as the DIY Theme Community, which allows Android users to share and interact with each other's designs in the in-app community via likes and comments."

For the past decade, the Best Mobile App Awards program has spotlighted noteworthy apps and app developers. The entries are judged by a panel of expert designers, developers and publishers for functionality, creativity, productivity, innovation, uniqueness and originality, along with votes from the community.

With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard based on their preferences and create and share unique, expressive designs. The app offers 5,000+ emoji (both standard and exclusive), emoticons, stickers, emoji and text art, symbols, and GIFs, in addition to an AI-assistant – offering new ways to customize English messages.

Facemoji also has 1,500+ free keyboard themes for a wide range of styles and aesthetics, such as plants, fruit, holidays, cute animals and more. Facemoji's 2,000+ stickers are also compatible with popular apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, TikTok and Telegram.

Facemoji Keyboard has over 550 million global downloads and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

