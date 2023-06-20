Alaska Airlines reopens renovated D Concourse Lounge in Seattle as part of an overall $30 million investment in upgrading our Lounges

We welcome back members and guests to our popular D Concourse Lounge on June 21 with 50% more seating and improved amenities; other major projects on the horizon

SEATTLE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We keep showing our Lounges lots of love because we know our members and guests love them so much. And we've been busy. Alaska Airlines has substantially increased the footprint of our Lounges and invested $30 million in improvements in the past five years. We remain focused on fresh upgrades and new amenities to make the spaces bigger and better than ever.

Alaska Airlines newly renovated D Concourse Lounge in Seattle reopens on June 21. (PRNewswire)

At our hometown airport in Seattle, our well-loved and historically most popular D Concourse Lounge is set to reopen after a massive makeover lasting more than five months – the site's first full renovation in nearly 20 years. It's now on par with our terrific N Concourse and C Concourse Lounges. It's sure to unleash a few ooohs and ahhhs when service resumes on Wednesday, June 21:

The newly revamped space has 50% more seating including our popular loungers on the mezzanine level for sitting back, relaxing and taking in terrific views.

A new barista station is conveniently located on the first level so members and guests can grab a quick, hand-crafted espresso beverage or brewed coffee to go (a big request by travelers on their way to their gate), or they can simply hang out for a bit.

There's a better layout that's easier to move through with a proper bar space to order complimentary craft brews, and West Coast wines and spirits.

We're also expanding our hot food options that are served throughout the day.

The redesigned Lounge features artwork by influential Coast Salish artist and renowned advocate for cultural artists, Louie Gong ( Nooksack ). His unique style merges traditional Coast Salish art with influences from his mixed heritage and urban environment to create work that resonates widely across communities and cultures.

"We take tremendous pride in making sure each of our Lounges is a relaxed, calm escape for our members and guests – an oasis of good food and drink presented with the care we're known for along with amazing views," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. "The revamped D Concourse Lounge in Seattle will be a huge hit with all those travelers who visit. We added thoughtful touches – from being able to quickly grab a delicious hand-crafted espresso beverage to more comfy chairs to relax in."

In addition to making substantial improvements at the D Concourse Lounge, we also expanded our C Concourse Lounge in Seattle by 3,000 square feet and added 60 more seats. In Portland, we opened a new patio space at Concourse C Lounge along with an 'express lounge' at the newly renovated Concourse B. That's a 60% increase in Lounge seating at both airports.

There's still more for us to do in the years ahead. In San Francisco, we're finalizing plans for a new lounge at Harvey Milk Terminal 1 as we move our operations to that part of the airport in 2024. The all-new Flagship Lounge for Portland – in the spirit of our award-winning Flagship Lounge at the N Concourse in Seattle – is currently scheduled to open in the 2025-26 timeframe with more than 10,000 square feet of space.

The Alaska Lounge Membership Program offers two options for guests to choose from: a standard Alaska Lounge membership includes access to all our Lounge locations, and an Alaska Lounge+ membership includes access to all our Lounges plus more than 90 partner lounges around the world. Alaska operates nine Lounges at six airports: Anchorage; Los Angeles; New York JFK; Portland (two locations); San Francisco; and Seattle (three locations).

We offer a generous access policy. Lounge members are welcome to bring their immediate family members or up to two guests into the Lounge at no additional charge. Alaska MVP Gold, Gold 75K and Gold 100K members can enjoy Lounge access when they travel on a oneworld member airline to a destination outside of the U.S., Canada or Mexico.

We also offer access to our Lounges for First Class guests on flights of more than 2,100 miles that other airlines do not. Those guests traveling on a paid or award First Class ticket on long-haul and coast-to-coast flights have same-day access to our Lounges.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

Alaska's newly revamped D Concourse Lounge in Seattle includes our popular loungers. (PRNewswire)

At Alaska's D Concourse Lounge in Seattle, a new barista station is conveniently located on the first level with hand-crafted espresso beverages and brewed coffee. (PRNewswire)

