SEABOURN DEBUTS ELEVATED IN-SUITE DINING MENU AND CULINARY OFFERINGS

The New 24-hour In-Suite Dining Experience will debut on Seabourn Venture June 2023

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is elevating its 24-hour in-suite dining menus with an enhanced and extensive array of elegantly presented gourmet dishes, curated by the line's team of highly skilled chefs. The new menus will debut on Seabourn Venture's June 18, 2023 voyage, and will extend to the line's fleet of intimate, yacht-like ships by October 2023. The new dining experience has been meticulously designed to bring Seabourn's signature luxury and sophistication to its in-suite menu, ensuring that each meal becomes a truly memorable occasion.

Offering a diverse array of dishes, guests can enjoy these culinary delights either on their own or share the experience with loved ones and fellow travelers. Whether dining inside their suites or on their private veranda, guests can indulge in exceptional cuisine while enjoying breathtaking views from around the world.

The new in-suite dining menus were developed in partnership with Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Chef Anton Egger, and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein. Together with the line's highly skilled culinary team, they curate Seabourn's world-class dining that rivals the finest restaurants anywhere.

"At Seabourn, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing ultra-luxury experiences that delight all the senses. Our culinary offerings have long been celebrated for their superb quality, and we take great pride in offering world-class gourmet dining on our ships," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "The new in-suite dining menus will further elevate our onboard culinary experience, allowing our guests to savor the exceptional taste and sophistication of our cuisine right in the comfort of their own suites."

Leahy added that Seabourn strives to provide guests with the best and most innovative culinary experiences. "Culinary is an integral part of travel experiences, and our guests are looking for the highest levels of sophistication and authenticity. We work with the best professionals in the world, such as Chef Tony and Chef Franck, to deliver unforgettable culinary moments. Not only do they bring Michelin level skills, but they also have a passion for travel that comes through in our dishes and menus. I am very excited to support them as they continue to unleash their creativity through this new menu and other exciting culinary projects."

By adding a selection of new dishes, Seabourn has expanded the variety of the in-suite menu that caters to every taste and preference. The new menu includes lighter and fresher vegetarian and vegan dishes, such as Rustic Garden Vegetable Minestrone a la Genovese, Franck's Riviera Style Vegetable Tartine, and "Fregola con Melanzane" Sardinian Tomato Fregola Pasta & Oven Roasted Purple Eggplant Confit. There will also be classic and traditional dishes with a twist, including Crispy Skin Fresh Alaskan Salmon Fillet, Thyme Roasted Jidori Chicken Breast, and Oven Roasted Free Range Chicken Sausage Casserole. In addition, there will be delicious dessert options to satisfy the sweet tooth, such as Tony's Childhood Banana Split and Black Forest Sundae.

In addition to the new in-suite dining menu, Seabourn will continue to provide its signature in-suite breakfast options. During dinner hours, guests may also order from The Restaurant for course-by-course service in their suite or on their private veranda.

Seabourn's enhanced in-suite dining menus were inspired by Chef Egger and Chef Salein's world travel experiences and upbringing. Chef Egger has opened restaurants in Singapore and Bangkok and appeared worldwide in culinary events alongside Michelin-starred chefs. Chef Salein's extensive background includes roles as executive chef at several two and three Michelin-star restaurants. The talented culinary team are experts in offering dishes that are designed to satisfy a range of appetites, and all dishes are carefully prepared and plated with an artistic eye.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

